This 8K Samsung TV is at its lowest price ever with a staggering £3k off

The Samsung QN900D has just hit its lowest-ever price, beating out the deal we saw on Black Friday and becoming the best deal we've ever seen for this stunning 8K TV.

For just £3599 at Amazon, it's such an undercover deal that Amazon aren't even flagging it as a discount. But, when we got our hands-on the Samsung QN900D, it was £6650. Now, it's a staggering £3,000 off, but it's selling out fast.

At time of writing, there was only 3 left in stock. So, while your day might not have involved purchasing a 75-inch 8K What Hi-Fi? Award winner, it may well do now. If you're quick, that is.

Samsung QN900D was £6650 now £3599 (save £3051)

The Samsung QN900D has groundbreaking 8K upscaling, is exceptionally bright and colourful and has a stunning futuristic design. And right now, it's over £3k off, making it the lowest price we've ever seen on this set.

The Samsung QN900D is a five-star, What Hi-Fi? Award winner, with a spot in our guide to the best TVs. Given these three things, we're surprised to see it hitting its lowest-ever price, but we're certainly not mad about it.

In our full review of this spectacular 8K TV, we said about its usual £6500 price tag: "In its defence, though, as well as delivering a four-fold increase in pixels over a 4K TV, it backs that ultra-find resolution up with other premium picture quality features and a spectacular premium design."

When it comes to this design, we called it "arguable the sleekest, most futuristic-looking LCD TV in town." Demonstrating Samsung's Infinity Air concept of a frame that is so narrow, it almost lives up to its 'bezel-free' claims. And if you don't want it hanging up on the wall, it even ships with a desktop pedestal stand.

Feature-wise, it's all about that stunning 8K resolution boasting a 7680x4320 pixel count. it also has a lighting system that uses Mini LEDS, rather than regular 'big ones'. With more separate lights, the potential for more precise light control is far greater.

And when it comes to gaming, there's plenty equipped here that'll help handle the latest cutting-edge features. Four HDMIs means it can run 4K/120Hz, 144Hz refresh rates if your PC supports them, VRR (including AMD Freesync Premium Pro) and ALLM switching. Plus, there’s also support for HDR10+ gaming, and a dedicated Game Bar menu screen.

So, what we're saying is, right now you can pick up the premium quality of the Samsung 8K TV for almost half the price than when we originally got hands-on with it. It's a staggering saving and one that'll sell out fast. In fact, at time of writing, there was only 3 left in stock, meaning you'll need to act quick if you're as impressed by the price as we are.

