There's a solid deal on the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED – but you should get this Hisense Mini LED instead

The 65-inch version of the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED has dropped down to £759 on Amazon – a tasty £241 saving from its £1000 launch price. But we think there's a better TV deal live right now.

Instead of the Fire TV, we'd recommend spending just £30 more on the 65-inch Hisense U7N . Available for £789 at Amazon (down from its £899 launch price), the set represents significantly better value at its current price, based on our testing.

Here’s why.

Save £91 Hisense Hisense U7N 65-inch: £789 at Amazon The Hisense U7N delivers Mini LED technology at an accessible price point, featuring 384 dimming zones that create superior contrast control typically reserved for televisions costing significantly more. Our testing revealed solid picture quality with excellent three-dimensional depth, making it one of the best performers in its price bracket.

Five stars

The key difference lies in the display technology. While Amazon's Omni QLED uses a full-array LED backlight with 80 dimming zones, the Hisense U7N steps up to Mini LED technology with 384 dimming zones.

This translates to substantially better contrast control and more precise local dimming – crucial factors for picture quality.

In our review of the U7N, we found it delivered solid picture quality in most instances with effective dimming zone control that creates "a nicely three-dimensional, solid-looking picture that is one of the best you'll find on a set at this price."

The increased number of dimming zones allows for much more precise control of bright and dark areas within the same frame.

The Hisense also boasts higher peak brightness at 1,500 nits compared to its Omia rival’s more modest output. This enables better HDR performance, particularly with bright, vivid content where details might otherwise be lost.

Both TVs support the same HDR formats – HLG, HDR10, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision – but the U7N's superior hardware means it can make better use of them.

Our review noted that while the U7N can struggle with very bright scenes, it generally handles HDR content more capably than typical budget alternatives.

Gaming credentials are strong on both sets. The Hisense supports 4K gaming at up to 144Hz (though consoles are limited to 120Hz), along with VRR, ALLM, and Dolby Vision gaming.

The Amazon maxes out at 60Hz but includes the same VRR and ALLM features, plus Dolby Vision gaming support.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Our Planet II)

Where the Amazon TV excels, though, is in its smart platform integration. Fire OS is deeply embedded and offers excellent app support.

In contrast, the U7N uses VIDAA in the UK, which covers all the major streaming services, but lacks some gaming apps like Steam Link and GeForce Now.

Audio performance is comparable on both sets, with neither offering standout sound quality.

Both earned four-star ratings for audio in our reviews, delivering clear but unremarkable performance that would benefit from one of the best soundbars .

To be clear, the Amazon Omni QLED isn't a bad television – our review praised its thoughtfully designed approach that delivers balanced and consistent performance.

But the Hisense U7N's Mini LED technology and superior dimming zone control make it the smarter choice for anyone prioritising picture quality. In short, it’s worth the £30 extra.

