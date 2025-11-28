The Sony Bravia 8 was quite the sensation when it launched last year, receiving five stars in our review and the coveted TV Product of the Year at the What Hi-Fi? Awards.

One year on and its successor, the Sony Bravia 8 II, is now out in the wild and receiving similar acclaim, meaning the original Bravia 8 has seen some drastic discounts.

The 55-inch Bravia 8 is currently part of the Black Friday sales, dropping to £1259 at Amazon. That's down from its previous price of £1398, and a good £950 off its £2199 launch price.

However, a new, budget version of this TV, known as the Bravia 8A, was released just days ago – and is cheaper at £1169.

The Bravia 8A is missing two minor features from the original Bravia: the Bravia 8A comes with a non-backlit version of the Bravia 8's remote, and includes 5 credits and 12 months of streaming for Sony Pictures Core, rather than the 12 credits and 24 months offered with the Bravia 8.

If you can live without these features, the Bravia 8A is otherwise identical – and £90 cheaper.

Save 35% Sony Bravia 8A: was £1,799 now £1,169 at Amazon If you're not concerned about a backlit remote and a longer trial of Sony Pictures Core, then the 8A is the most affordable way to get your hands on the Sony Bravia 8. Sony assures us that the two models are otherwise identical, including the balanced, immersive picture and great motion handling.

Minus the backlit remote and the longer Sony Pictures Core offer, our review of the Sony Bravia 8 applies to the 8A model as well.

An Award-winning TV, the Sony Bravia 8A offers an incredibly bright and sharp image along with best-in-class motion handling.

Tested with Blade Runner 2049, our review said: "Watching Ryan Gosling’s character fly into a dusty protein farm, motion handling is beautiful and we don’t see any artefacts as his car zooms over the landscape and a recon drone examines the scene. Dark areas retain oodles of detail, with every crinkle in the sofa in Dave Bautista's home being apparent."

The Google TV OS offers a full suite of apps, including international heavy hitters such as Netflix, Disney Plus, Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video as well as terrestrial favourites BBC iPlayer, ITVX, Channel 4 and Channel 5.

As you'd expect from the makers of the PlayStation, gaming support is solid, with two of the four HDMI inputs supporting 4K/120Hz signals as well as VRR and ALLM.

HDR10, Dolby Vision and HLG are all supported, as well as an IMAX Enhanced picture mode, though cinephiles will note that HDR10+ is missing.

Both TVs are a great choice – but for the lowest price possible, the Sony Bravia 8A, priced at £1169 at Amazon, is the best choice for the deal-hunters out there.