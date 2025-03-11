The spectacular 77-inch Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV drops to its lowest-ever price

An incredible £2699 price tag on this five-star set

Sony Bravia 8 65-inch OLED TV
(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Our Planet II)

If you're in the market for a new OLED TV, we'd be remiss not to recommend the Sony Bravia 8. It's the best Sony TV for overall performance and there's a spectacular discount on the 77-inch model that we have to tell you about. So, even if you weren't thinking of going that big, this deal may just sway it for you.

For just £2699 at Sevenoaks, you can pick up this five-star Award-winning TV at just a fraction of its initial price. At first glance, it looks like you'll have to spend £2999, but with a simple free sign-up to the Sevenoaks Rewards scheme, you'll bag that extra £300 for very little effort. Overall, that's £1300 off! This is the lowest-ever price we've seen for the Sony Bravia 8 in this size, but hurry, we don't know how long it'll stick around.

77-inch Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV was £3999 now £2699 at Sevenoaks (save £1300)

We awarded the Sony Bravia 8 (the 65-inch version) a What Hi-Fi? Award in 2024 and five-stars for its balanced picture, great motion handling and good audio by TV standards. The Bravia 8 is one of the more expensive options from Sony's 2024 range, but not at this price. With £1300 to be saved at Sevenoaks, this is one impressive deal.

View Deal

While we've only tested the 65-inch iteration of the Sony Bravia 8 (K65XR80), we felt quite strongly that it deserved five-stars, a What Hi-Fi? Award and a spot on the top of the best Sony TVs list. In fact, we've gone as far as to say it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market right now.

The Bravia 8 is a refinement of Sony's OLED TV offering, rather than a big step forward. But, these important changes make all the difference. We already loved its predecessor, the Sony A80L, so when the Bravia 8 stepped in, we found the answer to the question "Does it live up to its predecessor's legacy?" to be a firm yes.

In our full review, we said: "...the very fact Sony has managed to improve it at all is impressive, especially as the upgrades target the key areas cinephiles care about. Skin tones are warmer and more realistic, and advances in its light control make the picture look wonderfully three-dimensional. Audio also remains a cut above the experience you'll get on rival sets."

For gamers, there's a lot on offer. While there's only two HDMI 2.1 inputs, that's still enough for your day-to-day gaming. There's also Dolby Vision Gaming support present and handling of 4K/120Hz, VRR, and ALLM. For viewing, the usual formats are supported, with the Bravia 8 working with HDR10, Dolby Vision and HLG, plus an IMAX Enhanced picture mode. And with the Google TV operating system in full force, all the fan-favourite apps are supported including Netflix, Disney Plus, Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video.

It's a seriously solid competitor in the OLED TV market, and with a £1300 saving to be had on the 77-inch model, if you've got the space, we think it's a bit of a no-brainer. So, for just £2699 at Sevenoaks, you can be the proud owner of one of the best TVs available right now. Just remember, it's a simple and free sign-up to the Sevenoaks Reward scheme to get your hands on this stellar discount — and your eyes on this spectacular OLED.

Read our full review of the Sony Bravia 8 (KR65XR80)

These are the best TVs we’ve tested

Our picks of the best gaming TVs

Grace Dean
