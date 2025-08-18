The Panasonic Z95A returns to its lowest ever price, but we recommend one of these rival OLED TV deals instead

The Panasonic Z95A is a five-star beauty and one of the company's finest flagship OLED TVs to date. Not only does it serve up punchy peak brightness and 'as the director intended' authenticity, but right now you can snap up the 65-inch version for a discounted price of £2299 at John Lewis.

Despite this, we would recommend two rival OLED TV deals instead.

The first is the Sony A95L, which is on sale at Sony for £2799. It's super-bright and sounds great for a TV, too. It's more expensive than the Z95A, but it's better.

The second is the Sony Bravia 8 II, which is better still and, unbelievably, £300 cheaper. You can pick up this outstanding TV for £2499 at John Lewis.

Save 24% Sony A95L: was £3,699 now £2,799 at sony.co.uk With stunning brightness, contrast and colours, the A95L is a very capable TV indeed. Unusually for a TV, it also boasts crisp, direct and spacious sound. Our TV editor loved it so much that he bought one and put it in his living room. Get it now for a discounted price.

We loved the Sony A95L, but now we've tested the Bravia 8 II alongside it, suddenly the A95L looks a little less special.

The newer-generation QD-OLED panel is capable of going quite a bit brighter than the previous one, which makes highlights all the more impressive, but this extra brightness also brings with it increased contrast and colour volume.

This is such a vibrant TV that dazzles with colourful content, such as the Spider-verse movies, but it's also beautifully balanced, boasting Sony's trademark approach to cinematic authenticity.

You won't find a sharper, more solid TV, either. The Bravia 8 II has clever AI-based processing that subtly sharpens certain picture elements. You never see the processing in action – you just see an incredibly crisp and three-dimensional-feeling picture.

Sony has done amazing work on dark gradation, too, which simply means there's a great combination of perfect OLED blacks and spot-on shadow detail.

Best of all, you don't have to work at all hard to get this supreme performance out of the Bravia 8 II. As we wrote in our review:

"For a supremely authentic picture, simply pick Dolby Vision Dark for Dolby Vision content or Professional for everything else.

"Should you want a little more pop to proceedings, either because you’re watching in a room with ambient light or simply because you enjoy an even more thrilling delivery, simply switch to Dolby Vision Bright or the Cinema mode."

The Bravia 8 II is also one of the best-sounding TVs you can buy, thanks to an Acoustic Surface Audio+ system that combines excellent detail and directness with surprising spaciousness and atmosphere.

I still recommend adding a dedicated sound system (the Sonos Arc Ultra is a great starting point), but if you're determined to live with your TV's built-in speakers, this is another reason to choose the Sony over a rival such as the LG G5.

Our only real issue with the Bravia 8 II is that it has just two HDMI 2.1 sockets (as well as two 'standard' HDMIs), one of which is also the eARC port. The G5, by comparison, has four HDMI 2.1 sockets.

The Bravia 8 II's limitation here is a bit of a pain for someone who has a PS5, an Xbox Series X and a Dolby Atmos sound system, but if you have only one or two of those devices, it will not be a problem at all.

With this in mind we recommend going for the Sony Bravia 8 II, but if you'd like maximum savings, then the Sony A95L is a great shout too.

