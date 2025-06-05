The LG C4 is the best TV deal right now, but here's great alternative if you don’t want an OLED TV

OLED TVs are an incredibly popular choice and we'd keenly recommend going for the LG C4 instead, which is the same price. But, not if you don't want an OLED TV.

If you'd rather a flagship-grade 4K TV that isn't an OLED, the 65-inch Samsung QN95D is a solid alternative. Why? Well, it's arguably brighter and more stylish than a C4, and right now you can get it for just £1199 at Amazon.

With over £2000 off, it's a deal we're heartily recommending. The set boasts Neo QLED, sharp picture quality and excellent gaming specs.

Samsung QN95D (QE65QN95D) was £3299 now £1199 at Amazon (save £2100)

The Samsung QN95D is one of the brand's high end flagship models and it's also one of the best Mini LED TVs on the market right now. It's a well-equipped TV that gets a lot right, from sharp and clear picture quality to excellent gaming specs and a combination of Mini LED backlight with Quantum Dots. It's £2100 off the price we first tested it at – and that is one hell of a deal.

Yes, we'd normally recommend the LG C4 considering it's the same price, but not if you're don't actually want an OLED TV.

The 65-inch Samsung QN95D is an excellent Mini LED TV alternative packed with impressive features and excellent gaming specs – and at this price, it sets itself apart from other top Mini LED picks.

With the QN95D, Samsung has crafted a strong performer which combines the brand's flagship Quantum Dot tech with a Mini LED backlight capable of handling dark details well.

Though there's a caveat for the Samsung QN95D, which is why we rated it four-stars and not five – there is a strange blue halo effect at times which hinders particularly bright objects in otherwise very dark scenes.

For just £1199 at Amazon though, it's a feature set you'd be surprised to secure at this price, including support for HDR10, HLG and HDR10+, as well as packing a Neo Quantum 4K AI Gen 2 Processor for upscaling.

It's a top pick Mini LED TV for gamers, too, with four HDMI 2.1 sockets, each handling full 48Gb bandwidth signals and with support for 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM.

All this led our expert testers to say: "Samsung’s pricey Neo-QLED impresses in a variety of ways. Its sharp and engaging picture gets a lot right, while its feature set is difficult to pick flaws in – especially for hardcore console gamers.

"Its punchy and vibrant brightness does a lot of heavy lifting too, creating dazzling highlights and digging out dark details that its QD-OLED counterpart seems to miss."

And now, if you're on the hunt for an OLED alternative, the 65-inch Samsung QN95D at this price is a most excellent pick.

