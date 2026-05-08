Sharp is taking on TCL with this super affordable QLED TV

News
By published

And Roku is teaming up to help

Roku Sharp 4K TV on a blue and green background
(Image credit: Roku / Sharp)

If you are on the hunt for a cheap TV to add to your home, there’s a new budget contender on the scene which has just hit the market.

Enter the Sharp Roku QLED, produced in a collaboration between the two wallet-friendly brands. The 50-inch model is claimed to deliver “premium picture quality and intuitive streaming” and offers 4K resolution. It also marks the brands' first joint QLED TV release in the UK.

Latest Videos From

Roku says this can all be navigated with an “easy-to-use interface designed for everyday viewing”. There is also the option to use the Roku app, where you can browse TV offerings and use voice commands.

Robyn Quick
Robyn Quick

Robyn Quick is a Staff Writer for What Hi Fi?. After graduating from Cardiff University with a postgraduate degree in magazine journalism, they have worked for a variety of film and culture publications. In their spare time, Robyn can be found playing board games too competitively, going on cinema trips and learning muay thai.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.