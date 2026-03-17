When it comes to the best TVs we've ever tested, there's one set that stands out from the rest with top overall pick, a five-star review, and a What Hi-Fi? Award to boot – and that's the Sony Bravia 8 II.

While it would've once set you back £2499, how about £850 off? That's right, the 55-inch model can be yours for just £1649 at Richer Sounds. It's not quite the lowest price we've ever seen, dropping to £1619 just before Christmas, but it's not far off.

All you have to do to secure this tempting price is enter 'RSTV150' at checkout. It's as simple as that!

Fortunately, when we tested the Sony Bravia 8 II, it was the 55-inch model that we got hands on with and in a Daft Punk-inspired verdict, we called it: "Better, brighter, sharper, cheaper," than its predecessor, the also awesome A95L.

And with that praise, it shouldn't be all that surprising that the Bravia 8 II was awarded TV Product of the Year at the 2025 What Hi-Fi? Awards.

With a QD-OLED panel combined with Sony's processing and custom heatsink, this model is capable of going 25 per cent brighter than the A95L. Plus, with increased brightness comes increased colour reproduction and superior shadow detail through Sony's XR Processor, which features a new AI scene recognition system.

And when it comes to picture performance, our expert testers said: "The Sony Bravia 8 II is a truly exceptional TV. Its combination of sizzling brightness, vibrant colours through all degrees of light, terrific shadow detail and razor-like sharpness combine to produce an image with regularly astonishing dynamism, depth and realism."

Feature-wise, it's packed out. There's full support onboard for Dolby Vision and Atmos, and it's also IMAX Enhanced certified. As with all previous Sony TVs, it does not support HDR10+, but the standard HDR10 and HLG HDR formats are still there.

For gamers, it's quite the offering with the TV supporting 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM. Plus, a Dolby Vision Game mode, as well as the ‘Perfect for PlayStation 5’ functionality, which automatically dials into pretty accurate HDR settings when connected to a PS5.

There's a minor caveat worth mentioning, though. The Bravia 8 II only has two HDMI 2.1 inputs (plus two standard HDMIs) with one of those 2.1 inputs doubling as the eARC port.

On the sound front, the Bravia 8 II has the same Acoustic Surface Audio+ setup as the A95L, with two actuators vibrating the screen itself for sound reproduction, and two subwoofers providing bass support. This led us to say in our full review: "In short, the Bravia 8 II sounds very similar to the A95L, which means it’s one of the best-sounding TVs you can buy.

"We still believe that a picture as good as this demands to be partnered by a dedicated sound system, but this is one of those rare TVs that won’t instantly be improved through the addition of a cheap soundbar."

For those seeking exceptional picture quality with minimal setup effort and outstanding (by TV standards) built-in sound, the Sony Bravia 8 II is sure to impress. And with £850 off at Richer Sounds, it's a hard bargain to pass up.

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Read our full Sony Bravia 8 II review

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