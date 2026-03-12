The mantra “bigger is better” is often applied to the TV market; but that risks missing out on some truly great offers at the more diminutive end of the spectrum.

Case in point: the 48-inch Samsung S90F is perfectly sized for a small lounge, bedroom or second room.

And it is now available for even less than it was on Black Friday: £788 at Amazon as part of its Spring Deal Days sale.

That’s the lowest price we have seen for the 48-inch Samsung S90F, and quite frankly, it’s a great deal for an OLED of this size.

We don’t anticipate the S90F getting much cheaper than this, and with the next generation of Samsung TVs due to arrive soon, this could be the cheapest you'll get a current Samsung OLED for some time.

The next Amazon sale won't be until after the FIFA World Cup either, so now is a perfect time to upgrade your TV!

Five Stars Save 47% (£712) Samsung S90F: was £1,500 now £788 at Amazon Samsung’s small but mighty OLED is a great all-rounder with impressive gaming specification and a bright, punchy picture that will delight movie fans. And, at this price, the Samsung S90F is far cheaper than its fellow 48-inch rivals.

The five-star Samsung S90F is a fantastic TV ideal for those short on space.

It's also worth noting how easy the S90F is to set up – a convenience that can easily be taken for granted. The central pedestal stand connects easily to the screen, all without screws, thanks to a clever design.

This means it will be mere minutes before you get to experience the S90F's picture, which we were very impressed with during a test viewing of Civil War.

“Explosions pop out of the dark cityscape with dazzling brightness and a clear, bright fiery hue that makes them truly come to life,” our Samsung S90F review reads.

“The S90F also manages to retain colour volume during the tricky scene, with characters’ faces retaining their warmth and offering solid levels of detail in both the darkest and lightest parts of the picture – which is impressive as many OLEDs can struggle here.”

Testing with an SDR Blu-ray also showed the S90F to have one of the best upscaled pictures we have seen in a while. There is a wonderful sense of depth and sharp detail without the image ever looking artificial.

We did experience slight colour exaggeration, but there is a fairly easy remedy to combat this: we recommend switching to Filmmaker mode, with the colour booster off and the colour profile set to Warm One.

Gaming features are also impressively all-encompassing. There are four full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 sockets and support for VRR and ALLM. The S90F even goes beyond the latest-generation games consoles’ 4K/120Hz all the way up to 4K/144Hz – so it's an ideal choice for those with powerful gaming PCs.

The 2.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos built-in audio falls short of greatness, it has to be said, with our testers finding the sound to be a “mixed bag”. This, however, is hardly uncommon for TVs of this size.

We normally recommend the LG C5 and Panasonic Z90B at this screen size, but at the time of writing, they are retailing for £899 and £1099 respectively. By a performance-per-pound metric, the S90F offers far better value for money right now.

The Samsung S90F is an excellent small OLED TV, offering a bright, punchy picture and flawless gaming specifications. And this offer – £712 off at Amazon – is a rather outrageous deal for such a great OLED.

