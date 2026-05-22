Need a World Cup TV? This new Mini LED is “ridiculously good value for money” – and it’s on sale

Want a great World Cup TV but still want to make sure you get great value?

Then you may well want a TCL TV. The electronics firm has spent the past few years delivering good picture and sound quality at unbelievably low prices – and the trend continues with the release of the new TCL Q6C.

We gave the Mini LED five stars in our glowing review just two days ago, declaring the TV to be “ridiculously good value for money” – and now it’s even cheaper! The TCL Q6C is now yours for £559 at Amazon.

That’s already more than £90 off the test price, and it would be a good price for a 65-inch TV in pretty much any circumstance. But it’s remarkably rare to get a 65-inch TV at this price that’s just this good. The Q6C could cost twice as much and we would still be impressed.

Five Stars Save £90 TCL Q6C 65-inch: was £649 now £559 at Amazon The TCL Q6C offers excellent picture quality for the money, as well as a good gaming performance and solid features all around. The new Mini LED was ridiculously good value already, and is even more so with 14 per cent off.

The headline here is that you get a 65-inch TV with features such as 4K/144Hz gaming support, Quantum Dot colours and even a sophisticated Mini-LED backlight system with local dimming for only £559.

Now, specifications aren’t everything, but during our testing we found that, here, it does all add up to something pretty special.

The most impressive part of the Q6C is the black-level performance. We’ve seen 65-inch LCD TVs costing thousands more in some cases that fail to deliver black tones so effectively.

As our TCL Q6C review says: “Colours impress, too. There’s more vibrancy and lustre on tap than we usually see with such affordable TVs, yet at the same time, in most presets, the impressive vibrancy doesn’t look forced or unnatural.

“Skin tones look believable, there’s practically zero HDR colour striping, and subtle shading differences are rendered with enough finesse to ensure that even the most colourful images feel three-dimensional and realistic.”

As with all TCL TVs, sophisticated Google TV streaming smarts are on board. All the main global streaming services and key terrestrial UK broadcaster catch-up apps, including the oft-missed BBC iPlayer, are available (though Freeview Play and Freely are missing).

Gamers are well catered for too, with the refresh rate reaching 4K/144Hz (and the console-friendly 4K/120Hz) on its two HDMI 2.1 sockets. You can even increase the frame rate all the way up to a huge 288Hz if you’re prepared to accept a drop to Full HD resolution. VRR is supported, too, including the AMD FreeSync Premium Pro format, and there’s even support for Superwide aspect ratios if you’re playing a PC game that supports them.

The TCL Q6C’s sound is better than that of most, if not all, other TVs in its price class, too. DTS:X and Dolby Atmos mixes especially result in ambient effects and off-screen details appear well beyond the TV’s left, right and even top edges without the staging becoming incoherent or thin.

If you’re looking for a TV in this price range, you’re going to struggle to get better value than the TCL Q6C. It’s a formidable all-rounder with features that similarly priced rivals could only dream of, and now it’s got this generous discount, with £90 off at Amazon.

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