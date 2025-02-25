Hurry: The five-star 65-inch Philips OLED809 is still at its lowest ever price

65-inch TVs are never going to be super cheap, especially if you want one of the best OLED TVs. That's why we're always on the lookout for a deal that will get you an incredible TV for less. The deal we're highlighting today first appeared during Black Friday sales and hasn't gone away.

It means you can still get the 65-inch Philips OLED809 for only £1599, instead of the usual £1899. That's a £300 saving. If a 65-inch TV isn't big enough for you then you could always shoot for the 77-inch model which is also discounted down by £1000 all the way to £1999. Just make sure you're signed up to the Richer Sounds' VIP club to take advantage of the lower prices.

Five-star TV Philips 65-inch OLED809: was £1,899 now £1,599 at Richer Sounds The Philips 65OLED809 is a fantastic mid-range choice offering solid HDR performance at a competitive price. At £300 less than its RRP, now is a great time to upgrade your set-up. To secure the price, you'll need to sign up to Richer Sounds' VIP club, but it won't cost you anything to do so.

We tested the Philips 65OLED809, and our verdict alone should give you some idea of how excellent this mid-range TV for the masses really is. With five stars from us, its unique Ambilight tech, HDR performance and capable audio secured its rating as an exceptionally solid TV.

While it's arguably not the best performer during dark scenes, it makes up for it in what we concluded to be: "a wonderfully wide colour palette and brilliantly high max brightness, which leads to a truly immersive viewing experience".

For gamers, there's robust features including Dolby Vision, a max refresh rate of 144Hz, and HDMI 2.1 connectivity to link up and run your PS5 or Xbox Series X to its full capabilities.

The OLED809's sound system combines two-way left- and right-channel speakers alongside a rear-facing triple ring bass driver reinforced by four passive radiators. We'd recommend a soundbar for this one, and luckily there's a deal on right now for the Sonos Arc at just £629. Visual and audio quality at competitive prices – you can't beat that at this time of year.

