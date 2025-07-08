Huge savings on a gargantuan TV: grab an 83-inch LG C4 OLED with a £3500 discount

If you've been holding out for a truly spectacular OLED TV deal during Amazon Prime Day sales, your patience has been rewarded.

An extra £100 has been slashed off the price of the enormous 83-inch LG C4 OLED TV. That takes the price to just £2499 at Richer Sounds – an incredible £3500 saving on the launch price of £5999.

That's the lowest price we've seen for LG's largest mid-range OLED offering to date.

83-inch LG C4 OLED TV was £5999 now £2499 at Richer Sounds (save £3500)

We haven't specifically reviewed this model, but we have tested the 65-inch LG C4 and loved its rich and vibrant picture, stunning sound quality and excellent UI. And when it comes to the spec sheet, the 83-inch is very similar. A delightful TV for substantially less than its launch price.

While we haven't tested this specific 83-inch variant, we awarded the 65-inch LG C4 a full five-star rating for its exceptional performance across the board.

Our expert reviewers praised it as being "back on top" in the competitive OLED TV market, delivering significant improvements over its predecessor in brightness, sharpness, and sound quality.

The C4 represents a remarkable turnaround from its C3 predecessor, with our testers noting that the picture quality improvements make for an image with lots of pop and dynamism, while maintaining realism, consistency and authenticity.

The C4's improved brightness and enhanced sharpness also become even more impressive when spread across such a large screen, creating an immersive viewing experience that smaller displays simply can’t match.

Our testing of the smaller 65-inch model revealed noticeably more pop than competing sets, with terrific vibrancy in colours and crisp, punchy whites that punch through room lighting far more effectively than previous generations.

Feature-wise, the 83-inch C4 serves up four HDMI 2.1 ports supporting all the essential gaming features, including ALLM, VRR, 4K/120Hz, and even 4K/144Hz for cutting-edge PC gaming.

HDR support covers Dolby Vision, HLG, and standard HDR10 formats, ensuring compatibility with virtually any premium content source.

The upgraded Alpha 9 processor also delivers enhanced picture processing compared to the C3, while the improved sound system provides a much more satisfying audio experience than its predecessor.

Our testing showed that LG has addressed the historically weak audio performance of their OLED range, with the C4 sounding much, much better than the C3, offering good volume levels and improved dynamics.

In short, an 83-inch OLED TV will practically transform any living room into a home cinema, and at this price point, you're getting exceptional value for money.

MORE:

Shop for more great Prime Day deals on Amazon

Make sure you check out the Richer Sounds TV deals as well

Today's top TV deals at Sevenoaks Sound and Vision