Big TVs at budget prices aren't usually a recipe for success. There's usually a reason TV prices scale with size, and a large TV under £500 can often set off alarm bells.

So imagine our surprise when we tested the 70-inch Sharp GK4245K at £489 and found it to be exceptionally good value, with picture quality that has no business turning up on such an affordable home cinema-sized TV.

And this value just got even better – the 70-inch set is now available for £440 at Simply Be, a tidy saving of £49.

So yes, I'll say that again: a70-inch TV with the thumbs up from What Hi-Fi? for under £500. Dreams do come true!

While the large screen and low price might be the main attractions, the Sharp GK4245K has a surprisingly developed feature set.

The inclusion of Dolby Vision HDR at this price point is quite impressive, and the core HDR10 and HLG formats are also available. HDR10+ is absent, but this is not unexpected for a budget TV.

4K/120Hz is understandably off the cards for gamers, though there is support for 120Hz refresh rates at 1080p. 4K/60Hz is still available, of course, and VRR and ALLM are also nice additions at this price.

The GK4245K is a Tivo TV, and there are no signs of budget TV-related compromises. It runs as slickly and stably as other versions we've seen, including one of the most straightforward and helpful voice recognition/content search systems in the TV world.

Broadcasters’ streaming apps from the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 are all available, and UK buyers also get access to Freely. The only notable omission seems to be Apple TV, though the service is accessible through the Prime Video app.

And while the picture quality isn't flawless, with black level and contrast issues, it really is impressive for the money.

"The GK4245K’s pictures turn out to be a really pleasant surprise in most ways. For starters, they’re substantially brighter than we’d anticipated based on our experience of other similarly ultra-affordable TVs," our Sharp GK4245K review reads.

"This expresses itself in both enjoyably crisp and punchy highlights within HDR pictures, and respectable sustained brightness with full-screen HDR bright shots."

You'll have to be aware that the sound system is rather uninspired, and while there's no noticeable distortion, you'll want a soundbar for bombastic Hollywood movies. You'll also need a rather large stand – the feet of the Sharp GK4245K are unhelpfully right at the edge.

If you can accept that a 70-inch TV at this price won't be perfect, this is still an easy recommendation. The Tivo smart system is excellent, the picture quality punches above its weight, and it can be yours for only £440 at Simply Be.

