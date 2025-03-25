An Amazon Spring Sale bargain! This five-star Samsung TV has dropped to its lowest-ever price

If you're in the market for a 55-inch QLED TV, we've found a great deal to tempt you.

In Amazon's Big Spring Sale, the Samsung mid-range Q80D QLED TV has dropped to its lowest-ever price.

This five-star Samsung TV is just £636 at Amazon, which a £350 saving on the original price – and £50 less than its previous lowest price.

Samsung QE55Q80D £999 £636 at Amazon (save £363)

Samsung's QE55Q80D is a five-star set, and even without Mini LEDs, this mid-ranger hits the mark. We praised it for its powerful processing, rich colours, excellent contrast and potent sound — and now we have the privilege of praising an epic discount with the Q80D now over £350 off its original retail price.

Samsung's Q80D QLED TV doesn't enjoy the same Mini LEDs that its flagship sets use, but it's certainly a lot more affordable because of it.

The regular-sized LEDs use a 'local dimming' system across 100 separate zones to light up its screen.

When it comes to picture, it delivers rich, dark black tones that would usually only be found in much more expensive models. And feature-wise, it holds an impressive spec sheet.

There's the VA LCD panel that works hard on contrast, HDMI 2.1 ports with support for 4K/120Hz gaming, VRR and ALLM, and if you're an avid watcher of streaming platforms, then the Tizen OS system has a wide array on offer.

As we said in our Samsung Q80D review: "The Q80D delivers a surprisingly healthy chunk of the picture quality we've come to expect from Samsung's high-end TVs at a much lower price. It also sounds unexpectedly good for a Samsung TV, and is one of the best gaming TVs we've seen for less than £1000."

For just £636 at Amazon, it's the lowest price we've seen for this Samsung TV. It's a crazy low price and we'd be crazy not to tell you about it.

