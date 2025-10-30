TCL's brilliant, Award-winning Mini LED has crashed to its lowest price in an early Black Friday deal

Black Friday is not quite upon us, but that doesn't mean there are no stellar deals to be found.

For example, we have spotted quite the saving on one of the most recent TVs to be crowned a What Hi-Fi? Award winner – the 65-inch TCL C7K. Its price tag has crashed from £899 to £789 at Richer Sounds, saving you an impressive £110.

This is the lowest price we’ve seen for this 65-inch TV, making for a fantastic deal on what was already a great value TV. As well as winning a What Hi-Fi? Award, the TCL C7K was dubbed by our rigorous testers as the best mini LED TV overall.

The C7K is one of the key reasons we have named TCL as 2025’s biggest home cinema redemption story, with three of the Chinese manufacturer’s products gracing the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025.

In our five-star TCL C7K review, the set received top marks for picture quality, with exceptionally impressive contrast for a TV at this price range, OLED-rivalling brightness and brilliant colour performance.

For gamers, the TCL C7K excels, with two HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K/144Hz gaming and support for VRR and ALLM.

Smart features are provided by Google TV, and include all of the UK’s main catch-up TV services (the TV doesn't have Freeview Play or Freely). The set also has support for all four high dynamic range formats: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

As our review states: “There’s far more to get through here than you have any right to expect for the price.” The build quality is solid too, offering a premium-standard design for a mid-range price.

With Bang & Olufsen speakers capable of handling Dolby Atmos and DTS:X soundtracks, the TCL C7K’s audio offers a clean, detailed sound. It struggles a little with lower frequencies and dense soundtrack moments, but the sound is still good overall for this price.

Despite a couple of minor flaws, the TCL C7K includes far more than you might expect at the price. As we say in our review: “Super-aggressive pricing, much-improved Mini LED backlighting and expansive Quantum Dot colour make the TCL C7K a performance-per-pound champ.”

And now with £110 off at Richer Sounds, the TCL C7K offers even more incredible value; see the deal to bag an Award winner.

