The Black Friday deals saw an awful lot of love for soundbars, from the budget Hisense AX5125H to the more premium Sonos Arc Ultra.
However, if you have the space and the budget, we usually recommend investing in a multi-channel speaker system for the best sense of directionality and heft.
And there are few better surround sound investments than the Dali Oberon 5 5.1 Speaker Package, available now for £1499 at Peter Tyson.
That's £200 off the testing price of £1699! If that wasn't enough to convince you, a free QED QE5310 Cable Pack worth £89.95 is included, taking you another step further to a complete home cinema set-up.
With its stylish good looks, a full, warm sound and expressive dynamics, the Dali Oberon 5 5.1 Speaker Package will bring out the best in any home cinema soundtrack. Get this six-time What Hi-Fi? Award winner now.
Anyone familiar with Dali speakers will recognise much of this set-up. This 5.1 package includes the Award-winning Dali Oberon 5 floorstanders as the main left and right channels and the five-star Dali Oberon 1 standmounters as the surround options.
Add in the Oberon Vokal on centre duty and the Dali Sub E9-F and you've got yourself a surround sound package!
There are four finishes available, and we found our Light Oak review set to be rather stylish and modern.
Perhaps most important is, of course, the sound, which we're pleased to report is wonderful. Whether dialogue or explosions, the Oberons deliver an immersive home cinema experience.
As our five-star Dali Oberon 5 5.1 Speaker Package review states (say that fast five times): “The Dali Oberon 5 5.1 system presents every frequency in full, but with honesty and warmth that brings the best out of any soundtrack. They are transparent but fun, powerful but subtle; we’d have them round to ours any day.”
If you need an AVR receiver also, consider the Denon AVC-X3800H AVR with a Dali Oberon 5 5.1 speaker package for £2499 at Richer Sounds.
If you believe movies deserve a premium sound treatment, then the Dali Oberon 5 5.1 Speaker Package definitely fills that role. They're lean, attractive, interesting and unfussy, and available for £1499 at Peter Tyson.
