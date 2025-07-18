Serious home cinema aficionados will care about having the best audio alongside outstanding video. Having one of the best TVs is one thing, but if it's not paired with one of the best surround sound systems, then you'll only get half the experience.

That's why we're stoked to let you know that the What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Q Acoustics 3050i 5.1 Cinema Pack is available for only £899 at Peter Tyson. That's an impressive £667 saving on its full price.

To get these savings, you will need to be a member of Peter Tyson's VIP scheme. But don't worry; it's free and easy to sign up.

Q Acoustics 3050i 5.1 Cinema Pack deal

Save 43% Q Acoustics 3050i 5.1 Cinema Pack: was £1,566 now £899 at Peter Tyson A versatile, detailed, snappy and musical presentation that is guaranteed to upgrade your home movie experience. It might be a few years old now, but as a What Hi-Fi? Award winner, it still competes with the best on offer today.

Five stars

Bringing together Q Acoustics' 3050i floorstanders with a central channel and sub, and satellite 3010 surrounds the 3050i 5.1 Cinema Pack is a marriage made in heaven.

The cabinets are filled with tech. For starters, the 3050is’ 20mm soft-dome tweeter has been decoupled from the baffle via a suspension system. This has been done to isolate it from vibrations coming from the two sandwiching 16.5cm woofers and helps improve audio quality and stability.

It also uses Q Acoustics' HPE (Helmholtz Pressure Equalizer) technology. This is basically a tube filled with damping material inside the cabinet, which absorbs unwanted energy and reduces resonance, minimising interference with the sound.

And that sound really is something special. It's full of energy and exuberance, but not fatiguingly so. What makes it all the more impressive is how it balances this with a great amount of maturity and insight.

There's plenty of bass to play with, but it is handled nimbly thanks to the snappy timing on offer.

Dialogue is clean and crisp through the centre channel, and the performance as a whole remains dynamic and engaging throughout. A class act and, at a price of £899 at Peter Tyson, an easy recommendation from our reviewers.

