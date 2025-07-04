The Samsung HW-Q990D might not be the brand's newest soundbar package since the Q990F hit the shelves, but it's still one of the best soundbars we've tested. And, it's a heck of a lot cheaper, which is a win-win.

For just £749 at Amazon, as opposed to the £1599 you'd part with for the Q990F, it's not the lowest price we've ever seen with a brief jaunt at £699 at Crampton and Moore, but it's still very tempting.

Save £950 Samsung HW-Q990D: was £1,699 now £749 at Amazon The Samsung Q990D is a complete Dolby Atmos surround sound system in a box that'll take your TV's sound to a new level. With an 11.1.4 speaker offering, you'll get large, immersive, three-dimensional sound that we highly rate. Plus, the inclusion of two HDMI 2.1 inputs is great news for gamers. Five stars

What you get for your money is a five-star package and What Hi-Fi? Award winner, which combines a Dolby Atmos soundbar, dual wireless surround speakers and a wireless subwoofer.

The offering is huge. We're talking an 11.1.4-channel system, with 22 drivers in total. The bar itself features six elliptical midrange drivers, three tweeters that fire forwards, four side-firing drivers and two up-firers.

And that's before we even discuss the surround speakers with one forward-, one side- and one up-firing driver, and the subwoofer with its 20cm driver. Phew.

If that wasn't enough, you have two 2.1 HDMI inputs, which fully support advanced gaming features such as 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM.

There are also streaming smarts built-in, including Bluetooth 5.0, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Amazon Music and Deezer.

In our Samsung Q990D review, we said, "If you want something approaching ‘proper’ Atmos sound without buying an AV amplifier and twelve individual speakers, it has to be on your shortlist."

It delivers a dynamic, weighty and detailed sound and fills your room with entertaining and immersive 3D audio.

For £749 at Amazon, you're guaranteed to get plenty of bangs and crashes for your buck...

