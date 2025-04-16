The Samsung Q990D features one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars we've tested, in an appealing all-in-one package.

Immersive home cinema audio is delivered via a combination of soundbar, subwoofer and wireless rear speakers – it's a hugely enticing proposition and one that can now be yours for a seriously impressive price.

For just £838 at Amazon, you can get the entire set, which is more than 50% off the normal price.

When you consider its biggest rivals, the Sonos Arc Ultra and Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9, cost around £999 and are just solo soundbars, you're picking up a complete system for over £100 less!

Samsung HW-Q990D was £1699 £838 at Amazon (save £861)

The Samsung Q990D is a great Dolby Atmos soundbar package. We gave it a five-star review and a What Hi-Fi? Award after impressing us, praising its large, impressive and three-dimensional sound. Expect to find two HDMI 2.1 inputs, Bluetooth 5.0, Spotify Connect and Amazon Music all on board. Five stars

The Samsung Q990D is the complete package, consisting of a soundbar, wireless subwoofer and two wireless surround speakers. Combined, you're getting a massive 11.1.4 channel set-up.

For anyone wanting to invest in a full system, this is where you want to be looking. It's a competitive offering, even at full price, but now the Samsung has crashed to such a low price, it's a bit of a no-brainer.

The Q990D soundbar alone features six elliptical midrange drivers, three tweeters that fire forwards, four side-firing drivers and two up-firing drivers. In each surround speaker, there's one forward-, one side- and one up-firing driver. And finally, the subwoofer has a 20cm driver. Talk about covering all the angles.

In our Samsung Q990D review, we said: "The Q990D does a superb job of delivering Atmos-ness, too. It really fills the room with sound and places effects in three-dimensional space with impressive precision for a soundbar system." It's a complete performance that not many soundbar packages can match.

We also called Samsung's HDMI sockets a "game-changer for some", referring to the system's HDMI 2.1 inputs, with full support for advanced gaming features such as 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM.

You also get music streaming smarts built-in, including Bluetooth 5.0, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Amazon Music and Deezer.

So, if you're in the market for one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars out there in package form without a huge price tag, it's worth taking a serious look at this excellent £838 offer at Amazon.

