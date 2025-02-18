Sony's Dolby Atmos soundbars are half price with a TV purchase: but you should only consider these 2 combos

Richer Sounds has dropped quite the tempting deal, with the opportunity to get your hands on a Sony Dolby Atmos soundbar for half price if you buy it with one of the selected Sony TVs. You need to use the promo code ‘SONYHALF’ to grab these savings.

All of the ‘bars in the deal have earned either a four or five-star rating during our testing process. That gives you a whole lot of options when it comes to choosing your system, but there are two pairings we recommend most.

First off, combining the five-star Sony Bravia 8 TV with the Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9 is a great way to boost your system all while saving some of your hard-earned cash. We loved the What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Bravia Theatre Bar 9 for its airy yet direct sonic presentation, as well as its impressive 3D audio processing.

We said in our review: “The soundbar’s rhythmic and spatial organisation is second to none in this category, with every instrumental and vocal layer afforded space to breathe while clearly maintaining its tether to the whole.”

The Bravia 8 TV also snagged a What Hi-Fi? Award, impressing with its excellent colour handling and “exceptional levels of detail.” This discount saves you almost £700, so it’s very much worthy of a second look.

Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9: was £1399 now £700 at Richer Sounds (save £700)

Getting the Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9 for half price with a selected Sony TV at Richer Sounds is quite the bargain. The five-star 'bar has "superb clarity, detail and punch", so this price is a steal. What Hi-Fi? Award winner

If you are looking for something a little less pricey, there is another combination we recommend in the deal. The Sony HT-S2000 retails typically at £399, but this deal has slashed that price down to £200.

We gave the Dolby Atmos soundbar five-stars for its crisp and clear dialogue, especially considering its low price tag.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In our review, we commented: "While we’ve certainly heard more expressive soundbars, the Sony puts up a solid performance that sounds more engaging than some soundbars we’ve tested at double the price."

Sony HT-S2000: was £399 now £200 at Richer Sounds (save £199)

For such a low price, it would be easy to underestimate this model. But we found during testing that it offers crisp and detailed sound, as well as a fuss-free set-up. The S2000 features a 3.1-channel arrangement with a built-in subwoofer and a total power output of 250W.

In order to get that amazing saving, pairing this soundbar with the Bravia 7 TV would be a great way to go. Now, the review for this TV model is yet to be released but we have tested it and can confirm it is a very good one for this price point. The 65-inch model will set you back £1599 and the 55-inch retails at £1299.

If any of those combinations are up your alley, this could be the deal for you. And don't forget to use that discount code!

MORE:

Here is our review of the Sony HT-S2000

And these are the best soundbars we recommend

Check out our review of the Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9