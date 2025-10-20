If you're on the hunt for a cost effective way to improve your home cinema system's sound, then we'd strongly recommend considering this Sonos Arc deal while stocks last.

The white model of the Sonos Arc is currently available for £519 at Fenwick. That's a great price for a Dolby Atmos soundbar and former What Hi-Fi? Award winner.

It's also, likely, one of the last chances you'll have to get the unit at such a great price as its successor the Sonos Arc Ultra is now available – so the Sonos Arc has been quietly discontinued.

The Sonos Arc Ultra may be available now, but at nearly half the price the Sonos Arc offers incredible value and remains a top performer in its own right.

Sonos has long been synonymous with incredible sound quality and the Arc is a big reason why.

The Sonos Arc not only received five stars from our dedicated audio testers, but also a place in the 2024 What Hi-Fi? Awards – and now you can snag one with 35 per cent off.

Our Sonos Arc review was a glowing recommendation, describing the performance as the "most immersive Dolby Atmos experiences we’ve heard from a soundbar".

It was the benchmark soundbar in our dedicated testing room for some time, thanks to its excellent handling of height effects.

As a Sonos product it also has the usual smart features, including voice command with its built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa and compatibility more than 25 apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV.

There's also rather nifty touch screen controls on the actual bar itself.

If you decide you'd actually like a multi-speaker system later down the line, the Sonos Arc has you covered – the soundbar is also compatible with a pair of Era 100 or Era 300 speakers and a Sonos Sub for a full surround-sound experience.

While we would've loved a bit more projection in music playback, the Sonos Arc is equipped for multiple streaming options, including Apple AirPlay, Spotify Connect and Tidal Connect.

There's a reason why the Sonos Arc has stood firm in our recommendations for over four years before losing its spot to its successor.

The Sonos Arc has always offered tremendous performance for its price point – and that remains the case now. Which is why we'd recommend considering the deal and grabbing one for just £519 at Fenwick especially if you can't afford to invest in the Ultra.

