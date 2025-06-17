Samsung may have just launched an all-new flagship soundbar package, the Q990F, but its £1599 price tag will most likely put it out of reach for most, and that's where its award-winning predecessor comes in.

The Samsung HW-Q990D, which was one of last year's biggest hits and our Product of the Year in the soundbar category of the What Hi-Fi? Awards, is a complete surround sound system comprising a Dolby Atmos soundbar, dual wireless surround speakers and wireless subwoofer – and it is now down to a hugely attractive price as it enters its final months of shelf life.

Sold by UK retailer Crampton and Moore, the HW-Q990D is now just £763 at Amazon thanks to a 55 per cent discount on its original launch price.

The deal beats other retailers by a solid (~£120) margin and also undercuts the best deal prices we've seen earlier this year.

Indeed, as far as we can see, the Samsung soundbar has only dropped below today's stellar price point once in its lifetime (again at Crampton and Moore, for £699).

Samsung HW-Q990D was £1699 £763 at Amazon (save £910)

The Samsung Q990D is a complete Dolby Atmos sound system in a box and our favourite of its kind. There are two HDMI 2.1 inputs, a massive 11.1.4 total channel count and large, immersive sound. It has to be on your shortlist if you want something approaching ‘proper’ Atmos sound without buying an AV amp and twelve speakers.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

The Samsung Q990D won our What Hi-Fi? Product of the Year Award in the soundbar category in 2024 and today still holds a coveted spot in our best soundbars buying guide, which is curated by our in-house team of test experts.

They praised the soundbar package for its dynamic, weighty and detailed sound from its 22 (!) drivers, thoughtful, practical design, and pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs, which fully support advanced gaming features such as 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM.

Plus, there's music streaming built-in, including Bluetooth 5.0, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Amazon Music and Deezer.

"It really fills the room with sound and places effects in three-dimensional space with impressive precision for a soundbar system," reads our Samsung HW-Q990D review, which also concluded that "it’s a hugely compelling package overall... good value compared with alternative systems that offer similar specs and features."

There's no better option if you don't have the space or budget to accommodate an AV amplifier and twelve individual speakers in a 'proper' surround setup.

Samsung makes a lot of great TVs, and fortunately it also makes great soundbars to go with them. The Q990D is certainly one of them; for £763 at Amazon, it truly is a phenomenal buy.

Deal sold out? The next best deal price is £773 at Amazon via Reliant Direct.

