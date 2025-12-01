Hurry! These are the best Cyber Monday Dolby Atmos soundbar deals still live

Want to end your deal-hunting with an Atmos-enhanced bang?

Cyber Monday Soundbar Deals
(Image credit: Future / Yamaha / Sony)

Dolby Atmos has been a big buzzword in the home cinema for a few years now, with the audio format designed to give movie-watchers a more immersive experience.

Now, if you don't quite have the space or budget for a full-sized Atmos home cinema system, then a great way to get it in your living room is with one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars.

Hisense AX5125H
Save 24% (£60)
Hisense AX5125H: was £249 now £189 at Argos
The Hisense AX5125H is the cheapest five-star Dolby Atmos soundbar system we recommend. With amazing weight, scale and a convincing Dolby Atmos effect, the soundbar system was already the Atmos bargain of the year at its launch price.

Sony HT-S2000
Five Stars
Save 23% (£81)
Sony HT-S2000: was £349 now £268 at Amazon
The five-star Sony HT-S2000 has been our top budget-friendly Dolby Atmos soundbar recommendation for some time. It's not hard to see why – simple plug-and-play functionality, clear and crisp dialogue, and solid dynamics all make for one of the best truly affordable straight soundbars out there.

Sonos Beam (Gen 2)
What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 Winner
Save £114
Sonos Beam (Gen 2): was £449 now £335 at Amazon
Despite its small size and the lack of upfiring drivers, the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) delivers an exceptional and immersive Dolby Atmos performance. Being a Sonos product, this has wi-fi and network streaming onboard too. The best Dolby Atmos soundbar at this price range.

Sony Sony HT-A3000
Save £200
Sony Sony HT-A3000: was £599 now £399 at Amazon
Cinematic Dolby Atmos for a relatively affordable price. The Sony HT-A3000 offers clear dialogue and solid dynamics, as well as support for Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2 and HDMI eARC. A solid upgrade to any TV speakers.

Sonos Arc Ultra
What Hi-fi? Awards 2025 Winner
Save 28% (£280)
Sonos Arc Ultra: was £999 now £719 at Smart Home Sounds
It may be quite substantial, both in size and price, but the Sonos Arc Ultra is our recommendation as the best Dolby Atmos soundbar for most people and won a What Hi-Fi? Award for its lean, precise sound, expressive bass and phenomenal levels of detail. Now at its lowest price yet.

