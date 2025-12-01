Dolby Atmos has been a big buzzword in the home cinema for a few years now, with the audio format designed to give movie-watchers a more immersive experience.

Now, if you don't quite have the space or budget for a full-sized Atmos home cinema system, then a great way to get it in your living room is with one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars.

Dolby Atmos soundbars are now as affordable as ever, and we have been delighted to see several generous discounts roll out over the past few weeks.

With the clock counting down to the end of Cyber Monday, there's still time to grab a last-minute deal on some of the most capable Atmos soundbars our review team has tested.

So without further ado, here are your contenders across a range of prices.

Save 24% (£60) Hisense AX5125H: was £249 now £189 at Argos Read more Read less ▼ The Hisense AX5125H is the cheapest five-star Dolby Atmos soundbar system we recommend. With amazing weight, scale and a convincing Dolby Atmos effect, the soundbar system was already the Atmos bargain of the year at its launch price.

Five Stars Save 23% (£81) Sony HT-S2000: was £349 now £268 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The five-star Sony HT-S2000 has been our top budget-friendly Dolby Atmos soundbar recommendation for some time. It's not hard to see why – simple plug-and-play functionality, clear and crisp dialogue, and solid dynamics all make for one of the best truly affordable straight soundbars out there.

Save £200 Sony Sony HT-A3000: was £599 now £399 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Cinematic Dolby Atmos for a relatively affordable price. The Sony HT-A3000 offers clear dialogue and solid dynamics, as well as support for Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2 and HDMI eARC. A solid upgrade to any TV speakers.