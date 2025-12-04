Four stars and £84! Why this highly-rated Sony soundbar deal is too good to miss
This is the only soundbar we recommend for under £100
We all know that if you want that latest TV show or blockbuster movie to sound amazing, then you're going to have to invest in one of the best soundbars.
I know that sounds expensive, but it doesn't have to be. Especially when the more than capable Sony HT-SF150 is discounted down to just £84 at Amazon.
We rated it four stars and loved its premium look and feel as well as its impressive scale and width. Need any more convincing? No? Head over to Amazon and you won't regret it.
At almost half price, we can't recommend this four-star 'bar more highly. Sure, superior alternatives do exist, but at this price point you'll struggle to find anything better. So, if you've become dissatisfied with your TV's speakers but don't want to spend much sorting it out, this is the deal for you.
Price check: £84 at John Lewis, £99 at Currys, £99 at Sony Store
The Sony HT-SF150 is a basic soundbar, but that's arguably one of its greatest strengths.
Simply connect it to your TV using HDMI ARC, and it should automatically take over sound duties from your telly.
Expect a huge, immediate upgrade, particularly in terms of scale, weight, detail and dynamics. You'll get much clearer dialogue, too, and for many people, that is the primary reason to buy a soundbar at all.
We originally tested the HT-SF150 way back in 2021, when we awarded it four stars, but we still have it in our stockroom and regularly use it as a reference when testing newer rivals.
In fact, we got it out just a couple of weeks ago to see how it compared to the integrated sound system of the Sky Glass Gen 2.
The Sky Glass sounds much better than most TVs, particularly in its price category, yet the Sony soundbar demolished it for audio quality.
Honestly, if you're still putting up with your TV's own speakers, this deal is the perfect opportunity to change that.
