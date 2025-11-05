We are in the early days of November, meaning the Black Friday sales are coming in thick and fast as we approach the big day. There are a whole host of deals already popping up across a range of retailers which may look like bargains at first glance. But if popular idioms have taught us anything, it’s to not take everything we see at face value.

Take, for example, the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus which has dropped from £250 all the way to £189 at Amazon.

While that might look like a good price, this model failed to impress when we had it in our test room. The soundbar’s bass performance is underwhelmingly thin, and the shrill overall sound meant that it only scored a two-star rating from us.

But don’t worry! There’s another deal we have spotted that will get you much better sound quality, and it only costs £10 more.

Enter the Hisense AX5125H, an Award-winning complete soundbar system that has dropped from £249 to £199 at Argos. Offering immersive sound and clear vocals, this package is a sure-fire way to upgrade your TV's sound and is especially tempting at such a good discount.

Hisense AX5125H was £249 now £199 at Argos (save £50)

This five-star soundbar system was already a bargain at its launch price, but this saving of £50 makes it even more tempting. It boasts amazing weight, scale and a convincing Dolby Atmos effect that is sure to impress.

Also available at Amazon

Need more convincing? The five-star system consists of a main soundbar, subwoofer and two surround speakers, and it supports both DTS:X and Dolby Atmos – so you really are getting a good value for money here.

In terms of sound performance, it's fair to say we were blown away by its wide sound during testing. When watching Civil War, for example, we said: "Bullets whizz from the front to the back of the room and even behind the listening position, helicopters hover at ceiling height, and distant explosions rumble menacingly."

The subwoofer packs a meaty punch, too, as it reaches a high volume while still delivering a reasonably precise sound. While the two surrounds are small in stature, they still manage to offer quite deep height effects with an overall delivery that is brilliantly enveloping.

On the main soundbar, you will find a couple of HDMI sockets (including one eARC), a digital optical input and a 3.5mm analogue input.

So, if you're looking for a great budget soundbar system to get at a discount price this Black Friday, you would be hard pressed to find anything better than this Hisense model.

