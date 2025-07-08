With the deals for Amazon Prime Day rolling in, it can be tricky to know which products are worth keeping an eye on. While it can be tempting to go for a model just because it's half price, not every product is worth your hard-earned cash.

Take Amazon's budget soundbar range, for example. The Amazon Fire TV Soundbar and Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus launched at £120 and £250 respectively, but have now dropped to £90 at Amazon and £175 at Amazon.

Good price drop? Yes. Good deal? Not really.

Unfortunately, these soundbars did not hugely impress our in-house review experts during testing. We liked the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar's sense of scale, but the lack of subtlety and its ill-defined bass earned it a three-star overall rating.

Furthermore, the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus received only two stars, predominantly down to its flappy bass and lightweight sonic performance.

So, which soundbar deals are worth your time? Lucky for you, we have spotted two models that cost about the same as Amazon's sub-par soundbars, but outperform them in terms of audio quality...

Our budget soundbar recommendation

If you are looking to buy an affordable soundbar to boost your TV's sonic performance, the Sony HT-SF150 is an easy recommendation.

While it doesn't quite make it to a five-star rating, this soundbar earned four stars for its impressive sense of space and premium feel.

We said in our review that "for those looking for a quick and easy enhancement to their TV, this is one of the best budget soundbars out there."

The two-channel system does not support Dolby Atmos, but it still manages to produce a decent weightiness and scale.

It's available for essentially the same price as the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar for £89 at Amazon.

Our step-up soundbar pick

If you are looking for a more premium 'bar, the four-star Sonos Ray is also going for a decent discount right now.

For £161 at Amazon, this is not the best price we have ever seen. That's a saving of £118. However, considering its sophisticated audio performance and neat design, this is well worth a second look.

In our full review, we stated: "It may not be the warmest or most cinematic sounding speaker, but the Sonos Ray is very capable and, most importantly, is an accessible way to boost your TV sound, competently addressing the single biggest concern most users have: dialogue intelligibility."

Both of these deals provide much better overall sound quality than Amazon's range, costing about the same price.

