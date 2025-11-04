Black Friday is fast approaching, meaning there are a whole lot of deals on the way on some of the best home cinema kit we have tested.

That will hopefully include plenty of bargains on some top-notch soundbars to upgrade your home cinema system. But which models are worth your time? After all, we know how hard it can be to sift through endless pages of deals on various retailer sites.

Don't fret, though, because we know which soundbars deserve a second look. If you're looking for an entry level Dolby Atmos soundbar to take home this saving season, we have highlighted the three models that we'll be keeping an eagle eye on this year.

Sonos Beam (Gen 2)

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix (Drive to Survive))

The Sonos Beam (Gen 2) has been a front-runner in the Dolby Atmos soundbar category ever since it arrived in our test room, and it's difficult to find a bar that can compete in terms of sound performance.

While the Beam (Gen 2) might be small, it produces a sound that's much broader than its compact frame suggests. Movie soundtracks have an impressive sense of space and excitement.

In our review, we say: "Atmos aside, it sounds incredible, reaching deeper than the Beam Gen 1 with more refinement, a warmer treble, and wider dynamic range."

It sounds great with music, too. The different frequencies are kept in check for the most part, creating an overall cohesive sound that is hard to beat at this level.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In terms of connectivity, there's an HDMI eARC port, which means the latest Beam can handle the higher bandwidth Dolby True HD Atmos format.

It first launched at £449 / $449 / AU$649, but last Black Friday we saw it drop to £380 at Amazon. The lowest we have ever seen it is £299, so we have our fingers crossed that it will reach this price again this time around. Plus, you never know if Sonos has got a Gen 3 soundbar in the works that would drop this model's price even lower.

JBL Bar 300MK2

(Image credit: Future)

Another entry level Dolby Atmos soundbar to keep your eye on this Black Friday is the JBL Bar 300MK2. We had this model in our test room only last week (stay tuned for our full review coming very soon), and were blown away by its immersive and bass-heavy performance.

When watching Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, for example, the ship’s crew sit in anxious silence before being attacked by cannonballs from the opposition. This makes for a very impactful audio experience as canons crash all around the soundstage with a floor-shaking effect.

Even though it offers a lot of bass, it does not overwhelm the rest of the sound and vocals remain clear.

At the back of the bar, you will find two HDMI connections (one with eARC), optical, and a USB.

The JBL soundbar will currently set you back £350 / $450 / AU$549. Now, as it is a new release we are yet to see any worthy deals on this model. But we are hoping this Black Friday will result in the model's first real discounts. Still, its reasonable price makes it a great option. Consider our eyes peeled...

Hisense AX5125H

(Image credit: Future)

If you are looking for a complete Dolby Atmos system rather than a standalone soundbar, the Hisense AX5125H is well worth another look especially with the opportunity for discounts.

The package offers both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, with the system consisting of a main soundbar, a subwoofer and two surround speakers.

Hisense rates the total power output at 500W, split across 5.1.2 channels. That’s three front-firing channels and a driver in each surround for the ‘5’, one big driver in the sub for the ‘1’, and two up-firing drivers in the soundbar for the ‘2’.

In terms of sound performance, the Hisense presents an enveloping and exciting performance that is a pleasant surprise at this price.

Explosions and deep gunfire have good impact and solidity from the subwoofer, and there’s just about enough tonal expression for bassy soundtrack elements to sound reasonably musical.

Like the JBL model, this is a new soundbar so there's no guarantee we will see the price drop to a jaw-dropping low. You can snag it currently for £249 / $350 (around AU$500), making it a great bargain for such a comprehensive surround sound system. Let's hope it will drop even lower for Black Friday to make for an even better steal.

MORE:

These are the best Dolby Atmos soundbars right now

Here's our review of the Hisense AX5125H

And check out out thoughts on the Sonos Beam (Gen 2)