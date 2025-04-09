We have spotted a solid deal on this ultra-portable Anker Nebula projector

Mid-range projectors, let alone proper home cinema ceiling mounted units are expensive. But if you are after a small one to keep the kids entertained or use while camping there are plenty of good options available.

This list is currently topped by the Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air, which can now be snapped up at Amazon for only £430. To put the deal into context, we've only seen the projector go £10 lower in the past, but that was way back during Black Friday sales.

It might only have a 1080p resolution but what it lacks in pixel clarity, it more than makes up for in portability. That's why it's the overall pick on our best portable projectors guide.

The LED-lit DLP projection system capable of delivering a reasonably impressive claimed peak brightness of 400 ANSI Lumens.

Furthermore, the built-in Google operating system is handily packed with streaming apps. Set up is incredibly easy, too, as the system automatically works out the image's keystone, focus, and image size.

While the Nebula Mars 3 Air is categorised as a portable, when we reviewed it, it felt more like a crossover home entertainment projector, pitting it against the likes of Samsung's The Freestyle and the BenQ GS50. At this price, it's a real steal.

Hence why we stated in our full Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air review,

"The Mars 3 Air’s pictures comfortably outgun those of most portable rivals in pretty much every department. For starters, we’re really struck by how sharp and detailed everything looks".

All of this adds up to make it a very easy recommendation at its current price.

