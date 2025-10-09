Amazon's Big Deal Days sales event is officially over, but that doesn't mean there aren't great deals to be had elsewhere. If you're in the market for a new projector that covers all of your movie and gaming needs, then this substantial saving on the Hisense PX3-Pro is sure to appeal.

This feature-packed ultra-short-throw projector won a well-deserved What Hi-Fi? Award last year, and it continues to be one of the best projectors on the market.

We initially reviewed it at £2499; however, this deal at Richer Sounds drops it to its lowest-ever price. Just add it to your basket to unlock an instant £800 saving, bringing the price down to just £1699.

Save £800 Hisense PX3-Pro: was £2,499 now £1,699 at Richer Sounds The Hisense PX3-Pro proved to be a gaming-focused projector that could also stretch its talents to make it an excellent option for movies. It's brighter, sharper, and handles contrast better than its smaller sibling, the PL2, and it also supports 4K gaming at up to 120Hz.

As we say, the PX3-Pro is aimed at gamers – its two HDMI 2.1 inputs can support gameplay up to 4K/120Hz. That means you can connect an Xbox Series X/S or PS5 to take advantage of the latest gaming features.

On top of that, there’s also the ability to play games in 1080p/240Hz. This will only appeal to PC gamers with very powerful graphics cards that can run games that fast, however.

But it's also a more than capable movie machine. "The PX3-Pro’s handling of dark scenes is particularly excellent by UST standards, and in general its picture is a marked improvement on any other projector in its class we’ve tested," we said in our review.

With Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support, as well as Dolby Atmos sound, this projector scores top marks when it comes to included AV features. And Hisense's Vidaa platform handles all of your streaming needs, too, with all of the major services supported.

It's also the first Hisense projector with IMAX Enhanced support, and thanks to its eARC support, you can hook it up to a Dolby Atmos-enabled surround sound system for the full home cinema experience.

With an £800 saving at Richer Sounds automatically applied (no need to copy and paste any discount codes or sign up for a membership), this is a superb saving on an Award-winning projector.

