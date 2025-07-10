Save £350 on Epson's brilliant budget 4K projector in the Amazon Prime Day deals

If affordability has previously ruled you out of buying a 4K projector, then this is a deal you've got to see.

It's for the five-star Epson EH-TW7000, which has dropped to a new all-time low price of £850. This Amazon Prime Day deal will save you a whopping £350 on one of the best projectors available at the moment.

It doesn't have any built-in speakers or a smart platform, but what it lacks in extra features it more than makes up for in picture quality. At this price, there's no better time to turn your home cinema idea into a reality.

Save 29% Epson EH-TW7000 4K projector: was £1,200 now £850 at Amazon Save £350 on what is easily one of the best projectors at this price point. For the money, you'll get 4K resolution (via pixel-shifting technology), strong contrast, vibrant colour, and a cinematic appeal that goes well beyond the competition. It's a great starter projector for a budget home cinema setup.

Five-stars

While it's not the latest and greatest in Epson's lineup of 3LCD 4K home cinema projectors, it is an absolute gem at this price, especially considering how great its performance is.

With a very simple and easy setup (especially by projector standards) and loads of lens flexibility to boot, the EH-TW7000 makes an excellent first impression.

And that sentiment continues when you start watching movies on it, as its detailed, crisp and natural image makes it an excellent choice to be the crown jewel in your home cinema setup. We praised its ability to capture subtle texture and skin details, as well as its controlled and varied dynamic range.

With two HDMI ports, you can hook up a streaming stick or Blu-ray player, although there is no ARC which is a slight issue if you're planning on using it with an AVR or soundbar. You do have an audio out jack, however, so there is still an option for external audio.

Overall, if you're taking your first foray into the world of 4K projectors, then this is a great model to start with, especially at this price. Don't miss out on this stellar home cinema deal.

MORE:

Find the best Amazon Prime Day offers

Check out our picks for the best projectors

As well as the best projector deals available now