Spring has officially sprung – and so has Amazon's seasonal sale. With thousands of offers out there, it’s hard to know where to start. Fortunately, if you’re in the market for a five-star projector, I have found one of the best deals.

At just £349 at Amazon, the Hisense M2 Pro can be yours for the lowest price we’ve seen. Only last month, we were shouting about the projector dropping to £399; chop another £50 off that and you’ve got a massive saving.

So grab a big screen experience with this high-performing projector, without the eye-popping, cost before it's too late!

Save £450 Hisense M2 Pro: was £1,299 now £849 at Amazon The Hisense M2 Pro won a What Hi-Fi? Award in 2025, impressing us with its small size yet big performance. If you’re after proper home cinema that doesn’t cost the earth, the M2 Pro is easy to set up, offers a sharp, consistent picture and has solid app support.

The Hisense M2 Pro holds a spot among the best projectors on the market right now, and proves that you don't have to break the bank for a cinematic experience at home.

And we said that when it was priced at £1299. How about £849? What you get for that price is a flexible, easy to use home cinema in a box that punches above its weight.

It's a small, unassuming box, with a spherical glass lens at its front and speakers on its sides. It is bolted onto a square swivel stand that should slide nicely in to your home cinema setup.

Most importantly, it performs well. After switching from the default settings to the more natural-looking Filmmaker mode, our expert testers said it delivers “consistent performance that never pushes beyond the M2 Pro’s capabilities, which makes for a nicely immersive and more mature home cinema experience than we had expected.”

Brightness levels are impressive too, with a claimed peak of 1300 lumens, which is 300 lumens higher than its direct rival, the Epson EF-72. We put that claim to the test by playing Pan (a go-to stress test disc due to the film’s atypically high 4000 nits mastering).

To this, our reviewers said: “The Hisense does an excellent job, with highlights in a blob of water in the sky retaining a pleasing range of colours, and every ripple looking sharp and three-dimensional.”

It's packed with features as well. Chief among those is Hisense's Trichoma Laser technology, which the brand claims can improve picture quality using three individual lasers to create the red, green and blue parts of the image.

HDR support is also on board, with the M2 Pro working with all four of the currently available formats: HLG, HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. You will also find support for all the usual suspects on the streaming market, including Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV+.

The M2 Pro has a 2.0, 10W in-built speaker system. Unlike its fancier C2 cousin, this is a purely Hisense system – there is no partnership with JBL or any other audio specialist.

Ultimately, the M2 Pro is one of the best coffee-table projectors on the market. It offers solid picture quality, excellent app support and a wonderfully easy set-up process, and ticks all the right boxes for its target market.

And it's yours for just £849 at Amazon for a limited time – that’s the lowest price we have seen. But, you’ll have to be quick!

