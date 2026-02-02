It may not be an ideal time for an outdoor movie night (in the Northern Hemisphere, at least), but when the deal is this good, it's worth investing ahead of sunnier days.

The Epson EF-22 sits atop our list of best outdoor projectors, striking an ideal balance between portability and performance – and it works indoors too, of course, so it's ideal for anyone wanting a projector that's easy to move around the home.

And right now, the Epson EF-22 is the cheapest it's ever been (by some margin) with a price of £399 at Amazon. That's a whopping £600 off!

You'll have to be quick, though – Amazon's lightning deal ends at midnight tonight (Monday 2nd February) and the deal is limited to a certain number of units.

Save 60% (£600) Epson Ef-22: was £999 now £399 at Amazon What you'll first notice about the Epson EF-22 is its attractive, practical design. But once you turn it on, you'll see its vibrant, sharp pictures, a maximum brightness of 1000 ISO lumens, and built-in speakers that are loud and clear. An absolute steal for £399. Deal on Metallic Black and Metallic Blue until fully claimed

The Epson EF-22 ticks almost every box for a portable, outdoor projector.

It can project up to a whopping 150 inches in size, using a 3LCD laser lighting system for Full HD resolution. There's also a claimed 1000 ISO lumens of max brightness, which is much brighter than most lifestyle projectors.

We're pleased to report that this results in a performance far closer to a full-size projector than a portable one.

As our Epson EF-22 review reads: "Pictures enjoy more pop and punch than those of any other projector we can think of in the same lifestyle projector class, helping them deliver a more convincing display of the difference between SDR and HDR sources and better cut through ambient light than arguably any other projector in its class."

Images are impressively detailed and sharp, even when pushed to the limits of its image size support. However, it's worth noting that dark scenes can look a tad washed out.

HDR10 and HLG formats are on board, both via the internal apps and external sources. The premium Dolby Vision or HDR10+ formats are absent, but this is not unexpected for an affordable, portable projector.

Sound is loud and clear – louder than most of its lifestyle projector rivals – but if you want sound to match the vibrant and sharp picture, you should considering augmenting the audio.

The EF-22 is relatively chunky, weighing in at 3kg, but we're willing to look past this considering the performance. The cradle also allows for plenty of adjustment, rotating a full 360 degrees or even tilting 150 degrees to become a ceiling projector.

If you're after the best of both worlds when it comes to portability and performance, the Epson EF-22 is tough to beat.

And £600 off at Amazon is a terrific deal – snatch it up before the sale ends.

