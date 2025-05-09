The best music movie of 2025 has finally hit home streaming in 4K, Dolby Vision and Atmos

One of the best-selling musicians of all time hasn't fared too badly at the box office this year either, his biopic having grossed $140m worldwide, putting it at No. 7 on Billboard‘s list of highest-grossing music biopics.

Of course, we're talking about Bob Dylan and A Complete Unknown, with the American singer-songwriter played by Timothée Chalamet in the new fictionalised account by co-writer and director James Mangold.

A Complete Unknown received eight 2025 Oscar nominations, including for Best Picture, Best Actor in a Leading Role and Best Adapted Screenplay, and was praised far and wide for its focused narrative snapshot of his rise to stardom between 1961 and his controversial electric performance at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival, not to mention Chalamet's committed performance as the enigmatic musician and the many compelling music scenes.

Having been released theatrically at the very tail end of last year, the biopic masterpiece is now available to stream at home. Following its arrival on Hulu on the 27th March in the US, it landed on Disney+ last week in the UK and only this Wednesday in Australia.

Considering the Searchlight Pictures production has found a home on Disney+, it is little surprise that A Complete Unknown is streamable in glorious 4K, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos surround sound.

That's a real boon for those with 4K, HDR and/or Atmos-savvy TV and sound systems, as the movie's mise en scène perfectly captures the grittiness of New York in the early '60s, while the on-stage performances by Chamalet (and Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez and Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash) are wonderfully recorded and mixed, both in those intimate bar settings and the more interactive, big-crowd festival environments.

Hailed as "an electric revelation" by The Guardian, Mangold's Dylan biopic is a must-see for Disney+/Hulu subscribers.

