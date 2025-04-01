Qobuz's latest update lets you search by record label and awards
The new update aims to make it "easier to discover standout artists, groundbreaking albums, and the stories behind them"
Qobuz has announced an update to its mobile app which introduces new ways for users to explore its high-resolution music catalogue.
The update, available now, brings dedicated Label and Award pages to the platform's discovery features.
The new Label Pages feature creates spaces for record labels within the app, letting users explore catalogues from major music companies and independent imprints alike.
Each page showcases popular tracks, recent releases, and upcoming music from the label's artists, and Qobuz notes that some labels may already be waiting in users' libraries, automatically added based on their favourite music.
Users can also discover new label pages by tapping the label icon on any album page. A simple 'Follow' option saves preferred labels to the library for quick access.
Alongside Label Pages, the Award section showcases albums that have received critical recognition.
These pages highlight recordings that have earned various honours, including Qobuz's own selections.
The Awards section features the "Ideal Discography" – a collection of landmark recordings across genres that have shaped music history.
There's also "Album of the Week," which highlights one standout new release every Friday, and the tongue-twisting "Qobuzissime" award – a distinction given to both emerging talents and established artists for particularly noteworthy or innovative works.
Overall, the update seems to offer new ways for listeners interested in exploring recordings with both historical importance and contemporary relevance.
The update is available now for all Qobuz subscribers on mobile platforms, directly from the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.
