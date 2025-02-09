Where to watch Super Bowl in UK, US, Europe, Asia, India – Chiefs vs Eagles

Super Bowl live stream 2025

The 59th edition of the Super Bowl takes place today, Sunday, February 9, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans and FREE to watch in numerous countries around the world.

In the US, Tubi is showing a Super Bowl 2025 live stream for free and in 4K, so you won't have to worry about the quality of the images. The match is being shown on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK, 7Mate and 7Plus in Australia, Virgin Media One and VM Play in Ireland, and Azteca 7 in Mexico.

Again, it won't cost you anything to watch Super Bowl 2025 via those platforms. In Germany, the Super Bowl is free on RTL, but only the TV channel, not to stream online.

Use a VPN to watch your local Super Bowl live stream from anywhere, if you happen to be away from home. Full TV options – including how to watch in 4K HDR – below.

Super Bowl 2025 global kick off times

New York, USA: 6.30 pm ET

6.30 pm ET San Francisco, USA: 3.30 pm PT

3.30 pm PT London, UK: 11.30 pm GMT

11.30 pm GMT Melbourne, Australia: 10.30 am AEDT (Mon)

10.30 am AEDT (Mon) Mexico City, Mexico: 5.30 pm CDMX

5.30 pm CDMX Berlin, Germany: 00.30 am CET

00.30 am CET Singapore: 7.30 am SGT (Mon)

7.30 am SGT (Mon) Delhi, India: 5am IST (Mon)

Super Bowl 2025 preview

Super Bowl 59 is scheduled to kick off at 11.30pm GMT / 6.30pm ET, today (February 9, 2025) at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The Kansas City Chiefs are the two-time defending champions after overcoming the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023 and then overcoming the San Francisco 49ers one year later.

This year the Chiefs won their ninth successive AFC West division title with a record of 15-2 before beating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game. Meanwhile, Philadelphia finished the regular season 14-3 as NFC East division champions before booking their second Super Bowl appearance in three years with a crushing 55-23 victory over the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game.

When it comes to who could make the difference in Sunday's showpiece, Patrick Mahomes is the standout performer for the Chiefs. The 29-year-old quarterback has led Kansas City to the Super Bowl in five of the last six seasons and is a three-time Super Bowl MVP.

The Eagles will be looking to running back Saquon Barkley who has starred in his first year with Philadelphia. The 27-year-old rushed for 2,005 yards during the regular season and has recorded 442 yards and five touchdowns thus far in the postseason.

Can the Chiefs become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls? Or will the Eagles gain revenge for their defeat two years ago? Tune in to find out.

NFL fans can watch a Super Bowl 2025 live stream free online in the UK and Australia. Fans travelling overseas can use a VPN to watch a free live stream.

Best FREE Super Bowl live streams 2025

NFL fans all over the world can watch a Super Bowl live stream free of charge on:

UK: Free on ITV and ITVX. Kick off at 11:30pm GMT.

Ireland: Free on VM Play . Kick off at 11:30pm GMT.

Australia: Free on Channel 7 and 7Plus. Kick off at 10:30am AEDT (Mon).

USA: Free on Tubi . Kick off at 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT.

Mexico: Free on Azteca 7. Kick off at 5.30pm CDMX

Outside your home country? Use a VPN to access any free Super Bowl live stream from anywhere. Details below...

Watch Super Bowl 2025 from abroad using a VPN

You won't be able to watch your regular Super Bowl live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a magical piece of software that sets your device appear as if it's located the country of your choice, meaning you to watch a free Chiefs vs Eagles live stream from wherever you are in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for the Super Bowl 2025.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

Where to watch Super Bowl 2025 in UK & Ireland

ITV1, ITX (FREE), DAZN and Sky Sports (Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports NFL) will broadcast the 59th Super Bowl live in the United Kingdom. In Ireland, NFL fans can watch via Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports NFL, Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Two. Away from home? Use a VPN to unblock Super Bowl streams.

Watch Super Bowl 59 in Europe Tune into DAZN and RTL for Super Bowl coverage in Germany, Austria, Luxembourg and Liechstenstein (population 39,039). Monaco's wealthy elite can watch Chiefs vs Eagles on beINSport and M6. Hut, hut, hut your way over to Eleven Sports in Belgium, Moviestar Plus in Spain, and Arena 4 and NET4+ in Hungary. In the Nordics, TV 2 has the rights in Denmark, while TV4Play.se and mtv.fi will have the action in chilly Finland. The Big Game will be broadcast live on Max Sport 2 in Serbia.

How to watch Super Bowl 59 in the US/Canada The Super Bowl 2025 live stream will be shown on Fox and Tubi in the States. Tubi is a streaming platform owned by Fox and it will be broadcasting Super Bowl 2025 today. Best of all, you don't need to pay anything – just sign up for a Tubi account and you're good to go. Prefer traditional channels? The Super Bowl 2025 live stream is also available via Fox which comes with most cable packages. In select cities, Fox can be streamed on Sling Blue, a cable alternative that starts at just $45.99 a month. Nationally, it's available on Fubo (7-day free trial), Hulu + Live TV (3-day free trial) and YouTube TV. Want to watch the Super Bowl in Canada? Sure thing. Your primary options are TSN, CTV, DAZN and TSN+ .

How to watch Super Bowl 2025 in Mexico and South America In Mexico, Super Bowl coverage is FREE on Azteca 7 . DAZN will screen Super Bowl live in Brazil, Argentina, Bahamas, Aruba, Chile, Equador, El Salvador, Bolivia, Columbia, Dominica, Guatemala, Guadaloupe, Paraguay and Peru.

Watch the Super Bowl in Africa DAZN is the place to find live TV coverage of the Super Bowl in Angola, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cape Verde, the Central African Republic, Chad, Cote d'Ivoire, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Sudan and Zimbabwe.

Where to watch Super Bowl Sunday in Middle East The Super Bowl can be watched in the Middle East through DAZN Saudi Arabia, which offers NFL Game Pass.

How to watch Super Bowl 2025 in Asia There's no official word on which broadcasters will stream the Super Bowl in China. However, last year it was available to watch on Tencent, GDTV and G-Sports. In Japan and South Korea, you can watch the Super Bowl on NFL Game Pass on DAZN. The price in Japan is JPY 140.00, while in South Korea it will cost KRW 1,300.00.

Live stream Super Bowl 2025 in India DAZN has the rights to show the Super Bowl in India via the NFL Game Pass. It will cost INR 80.00.

Super Bowl halftime show 2025

Almost as important as the action taking place on the field, the halftime show has become an absolute must-watch. This year the headline acts are Kendrick Lamar and SZA who are set to perform a host of hits that blend genres such as rap, soul, jazz and funk.

The halftime show typically lasts 12-14 minutes and features epic pyrotechnics, hundreds of dancers and spectacular wardrobe changes (not to mention the odd wardrobe malfunction).

Super Bowl FAQs

Who is performing the Super Bowl half time show? Kendrick Lamar will become the latest superstar to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show. The 22-time Grammy winner will be joined by former label-mate SZA who will bring her soulful vocals and captivating energy to the stage. The hugely successful duo may also be joined by some surprise guests but that is very much being kept under wraps. What we do know is that pianist Jon Batiste will sing the national anthem, while Trombone Shorty and Lauren Daigle will perform "America the Beautiful,"

Who is favoured to win Super Bowl 2025? After winning consecutive titles, it is no surprise that the Kansas City Chiefs are seen as the favourites. However, many predict a tight contest, especially as no team has ever managed to win three in a row.

How much is a Super Bowl ticket? The average ticket price is $8,076 (£6500), while on Ticketmaster and Tickpick, the lowest-priced tickets you'll find begin around $5,500 (£4427). If you want to watch the game in style, then a 300-level suite will cost you a whopping $478,650 (£385,274) on Vivid Seats.

Who has won the most Super Bowls? The Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers both lead the way with six Super Bowl victories apiece, New England famously winning three in four seasons from 2001-2004 followed by three more between 2014-2018.

