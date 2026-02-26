They say size isn't everything.

And it's not – there are several other factors to consider when buying home cinema equipment, and we're big fans of some of the best 40-inch TVs – which, yes, is considered small these days.

...but isn't it just nice to enjoy an absurdly big screen every once in a while? There's a reason the cinema still has an allure.

But if you'd like to enjoy a super-sized screen all the time, then we have some deals for you. Highlights include the Award-winning and surprisingly affordable 98-inch TCL 98C7K, with pictures that are as bright, colourful and contrast-rich as they are huge.

There are also savings on the larger models of the LG C5 and Sony Bravia 8A, both of which have been Award winners for their stunning OLED picture. There's also the option to claim £500 cashback from LG if you purchase the C5 – full T&C's here.

Of course, we can't talk about the big screen experience without mentioning projectors. All of the projectors below claim to go up to 300 inches(!) if you have the space – we haven't tested at this size, but we were sufficiently impressed at 100 inches.

The Epson EH-LS9000 and BenQ W2720i are also Award-winners that are great for gaming as well as movies, with the EH-LS9000 brilliantly effective for dark home cinemas, while the W2720i can work just as well in a living room too.

For now, though, check out the deals for some large screens at very reasonable prices: