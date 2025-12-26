Looking for a speaker for your New Year's Eve party?

Then you could do a lot worse than the Sonos Era 100, which currently sits at the top of our best wireless speakers guide.

It's also back to its lowest-ever price. The Sonos Era 100 has had its price slashed to £159 at Amazon. That's a whopping saving of £90 from the price we first tested the Era 100 at, and even cheaper than its latest Black Friday price.

Note that only the black colour is available at this price – the white finish will set you back £199.

Five stars Save £90 Sonos Era 100: was £249 now £159 at Amazon The Sonos Era 100 packs an astonishing amount of streaming and playback features into one compact design. Add in spacious, detailed sound and the lowest price we've seen, and you've got yourself an excellent Boxing Day deal.

Deal available for black finish only

The Era 100 promised a new, well, era for Sonos when it launched alongside the Sonos Era 300. The Era 100 may not be as room-filling as its larger sibling, but it's almost £200 cheaper – and still delivers a surprisingly big, open sound that belies its size.

"The spread of sound you get from what is still a fairly compact speaker is really impressive," our Sonos Era 100 review reads. "The delivery is powerful, with voices projected out into our listening room with confidence. The Era 100 sweeps you up into the groove of a song from the get-go."

Bass delivery is deep and powerful, while the speaker also has a great handle on timing, dynamics and its even tonal balance.

Features are available in abundance. You can stream wirelessly to the Era 100 via the Sonos S2 app, Apple AirPlay 2, or Spotify Connect. Bluetooth 5.0 is also available, with support for the standard AAC and SBC codecs.

The Era 100 also supports interconnectivity with other Sonos speakers. If you fancy splashing out and buying two Era 100s, they can link together as a stereo pair, or can be used as rear surround speakers for the Sonos Beam (Gen 2), Arc, or Ray soundbar.

Whether you're already in the Sonos ecosystem or not, the Sonos Era 100 offer a feature-rich wireless speaker experience that can deliver a big sound whatever way you play your music. Unless you're set on the white finish, then the Sonos Era for £159 at Amazon is the best price you'll find this Boxing Day.

