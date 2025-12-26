With Christmas Day itself now over, it's time to fill that melancholic gap between Boxing Day and New Year's, and we know just the thing. The Sonos Move 2 is currently down from £449 to £348 at Richer Sounds and Peter Tyson, an impressive £101 saving that takes a major chunk of an extremely appealing wireless speaker.

Best Sonos Move 2 wireless speaker deal

The Sonos Move 2 is not a portable speaker in the purest sense of the word. It's not portable in the same way that the Sonos Roam is, say, or even the JBL Charge 5 or Xtreme 4. It's a big, chunky block of a speaker that's designed to be carried to a given destination and then set down for a good while – rooms in your house, the decking in your back garden, that sort of thing.

That, naturally, gives you a bigger, bolder sound. The Sonos Move 2 is immensely competent in the way that it handles music, with more clarity, detail, and agility than its predecessor, the original Move. Rooms are filled with ease by its sound, which, if you were planning on taking it out to the backyard, has enough punch and power to carry outdoors.

Sonos' chunky speaker goes big on features. Alongside Bluetooth 5.0, you can play music wirelessly using Apple AirPlay 2 and Wi-Fi 6, all assisted by a simple set-up and pleasing ease of use. Plus, you'll get 24 hours of battery life, stereo pairing, voice control from Sonos and Amazon Alexa, as well as easily manageable multi-room capabilities.

Over wi-fi there’s support for streaming in up to 24-bit/48kHz quality if you’re an Amazon Music Unlimited or Qobuz subscriber. If you prefer wired, you can connect external audio sources into the Move 2’s USB-C connection, although bear in mind you’ll need a specific and separate line-in adapter from Sonos to use this input.

The Sonos Move 2 sits in a niche corner of the market, but it fulfils its role admirably thanks to its solid sound, nice build and excellent array of features. Discover it at Richer Sounds.

MORE:

These are the best wireless speakers in town

2025 was a great year for hi-fi fans with normal-sized wallets – long may it continue

Bach with more bite: how to listen to classical music's greatest ever composer