The JBL Flip 7 launched into the world of Bluetooth speakers in April, but it's already more than impressed. Succeeding the five-star Flip 6, it delivers hearty improvements on build quality, features and usability.

And we're happy to say we've found it at its lowest ever price – and only the second ever time it's seen a discount, just in time for summer.

For just £115 at Richer Sounds, you can pick up the JBL Flip 7 (only in Black) with a £14 discount. It might not sound like much, but seeing any kind of discount on this impressive speaker this early on is something we have to talk about.

Simply sign up to the Richer Sounds VIP Club, a completely free option that only takes a few seconds, and this deal can be yours.

Save £14 JBL Flip 7: was £129 now £115 at Richer Sounds The JBL Flip 7 is a wonderfully portable Bluetooth speaker that combines the brand's iconic rugged design (compared to the likes of a burrito) alongside superb sound. Released in April, it's a level up from its predecessor, the Flip 6, with upgrades including a strong feature set, excellent build quality and skilful handling of dynamics and rhythms. It's not a massive discount, but any discount on this new speaker is still a big deal. Only in Black.

The JBL Flip 7 has to be the best Flip that JBL has ever made. We said as much when we awarded it a top spot in the best Bluetooth speakers on the market right now and here's why.

Sonically, it's a huge step forward for the speaker with marked improvements across the board on build, usability and features.

While it still boasts the iconic burrito-shaped look that JBL users know and love, there's been a few welcome improvements, including an upgrade on the waterproof and dustproof ratings to the IP68 certificate over the IP67 of the older gen.

So, if you're planning a summer BBQ or some time by the pool, the JBL Flip 7 is ready to bring the tunes.

And using it just got a whole lot easier, too. The control buttons have been intelligently designed for ease of use, alongside a high quality and stable wireless connection making connecting your tunes via Bluetooth 5.4 or the USB-C input a total breeze.

Portability has also improved. You've now got more options than ever for how you travel around with your JBL Flip 7 from the built-in adjustable carry loop. Applied as either a small fabric finger loop or carabiner hook, both of which can be detached and swapped.

Plus, 14 hours of battery life on a single charge is better than ever before, plus an extra two if you're using Playtime Boost. A drop in bass for a couple more hours with your tunes.

Feature-wise, there's Auracast functionality, meaning you can pair up two Flip 7s in stereo or hook up multiple Auracast-compatible units via the JBL Portable app for seamless multi-room sound.

In our review, we said the Flip 7 is "the best-sounding Flip there's ever been" with whole new levels of clarity and insight, skilful handling of dynamics and rhythms and far more bass.

This led our expert testers to say: "We know this is a fairly compact portable Bluetooth speaker, but judged on such terms, the Flip 7 evidences what you might call genuine musicality".

We said this well-priced and well-rounded speaker would be hard to beat at this price, but with £14 off at Richer Sounds, it looks like we're being truly spoilt.

