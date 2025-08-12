Amongst the best B&O speakers, you'll find the portable Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) – and it's absolutely one of our favourite speakers on the market right now.

And, you'll be pleased to hear, this rugged and refined speaker can be yours for only £158 at Peter Tyson.

It's not quite the lowest price we've ever seen, having dropped to £147 for Prime Day. But, it's also not Prime Day anymore, so this is a great price if you're in the market for a Bluetooth speaker right now.

You may have heard the five-star 2nd Gen now has a successor in the Beosound A1 (3rd Gen), but we only rated it four stars, while the 2nd Gen remains in pride of place on our best Bluetooth speakers round-up.

The five-star Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) is an eye-catchingly stylish speaker packed with performance.

Not only is it one of the weightiest and most refined little speakers we've ever heard, but it also has an impressive list of features.

As well as Bluetooth 5.1 with AAC, there's support for Qualcomm's aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codec giving high-quality streaming along with a three-microphone array for clear voice assistant operation and hands-free calls.

And sound wise, it's an expansive offering with serious sonic talent.

In our full review, we said: "Bang & Olufsen has succeeded in maintaining its trademark sound profile in this diminutive and affordable proposition – no small feat considering Bluetooth speakers of this size and price can easily come off heavy through the mids and harsh in the treble in an effort to offer volume and clout."

Throw in an impressive 18-hour battery life, stretching up to 48 hours when listened to at a more conservative level, and finish it off with the fact it's incredibly nice to look at and you've got yourself an extremely impressive package.

It's not the latest gen of this model with the Beosound A1 (3rd Gen) on the market, but it's actually our favourite, especially if you want Alexa integration and a much lower price.

And that price is at an almost all-time low, just £158 at Peter Tyson.

