Grab the five-star JBL Xtreme 4 Bluetooth speaker for an impressively low £249

We can't let a deal go by on this 2024 What-Hi-Fi? Product of the Year without talking about it. And right now, the JBL Xtreme 4 has dropped to the mighty impressive price of just £249 at Amazon. Sure, it's not quite the best price we've seen for the Bluetooth speaker, but it's absolutely still an excellent deal for this fourth-gen model.

Including its accolade as our Product of the Year, we also gave it five stars and a spot on both our best Bluetooth speakers and best outdoor speakers lists. You see why we're keen to take advantage of the price drop? Well, now you can, too.

JBL Xtreme 4 was £330 now £249 at Amazon (save £81)

The Award-winning JBL Xtreme 4 is a superb all-round performer. What you get for your money is a hugely engaging and entertaining Bluetooth speaker that is sure to impress outdoors. It's not quite the lowest price we've seen, with Black Friday pipping it to the post, but it's still an exceptionally good deal for 2025.

The JBL Xtreme 4 won the What Hi-Fi? Product of the Year Award in 2024, and it still absolutely remains a mighty impressive Bluetooth speaker that'll deliver you clear and detailed sound. The fourth-gen speaker joins a line of impressive Bluetooth speakers from JBL, but what we're really impressed with right now is its £249 price tag – an epic drop from the usual £330.

So, what does the JBL Xtreme 4 have to offer? Feature-wise, you've got a boosted battery lasting approximately 24 hours. That's a huge jump from the previous gen's 15 hours. But wait, how about 30 hours? With JBL's new Playtime Boost tool, you can squeeze an extra 6 hours out of the battery – though we'd recommend steering clear of this feature to get the best out of the audio quality.

Then, there's the AI Sound Boost, a debut feature on the Xtreme 4, that looks after your sound quality when you hit louder volumes, preventing distortion. A great feature for outdoor use. And if you're picking up a pair of Xtreme 4 speakers at this enticing discount, you can use the Auracast Bluetooth tech to connect your chorus of speakers to play together in stereo.

It's a robust piece of kit, and our expert testers said in their full review: "You'd think, given the JBL's relatively big, bold and showy exterior that it would be a bit of a bass machine, but this is the thing that's constantly impressed us about this Xtreme and its predecessors. For such a chunky speaker it produces a fantastically refined sound."

When we tested the JBL Xtreme 4 at full price, we gave it a five stars and a What Hi-Fi? Award. And now, you can secure this quality at a discount price. So, hurry! If you're in the market for a Bluetooth speaker that'll deliver quality sound and you haven't quite decided which one yet, you can pick up the JBL Xtreme 4 for just £249 at Amazon.

MORE:

Best Bluetooth speakers: portable speakers for every budget

Read our full JBL Xtreme 4 review

Best outdoor speakers: portable, wireless, waterproof models tried and tested