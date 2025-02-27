Attention bargain hunters! Tribit's tiny but mighty Bluetooth speaker hits record-low price

Amazon has just dropped the price of one of our favourite ultra-portable budget speakers to its lowest ever level. The Tribit StormBox Micro 2, which earned a perfect five-star rating in our review can now be yours for a mere £47.99 – that's £12 off the regular £59.99 price tag, representing exceptional value for a device that impressed us across the board.

This historic low price applies exclusively to the black model, mind, with the red and blue versions remaining at their standard retail price.

As for what makes this dinky speaker so special? Well, despite being compact enough to disappear into your palm or perch on the narrowest windowsill, the Micro 2 delivers audio performance that defies its dimensions. In our review, we noted significant improvements over its predecessor, with a meatier, more energetic sound profile that handles everything from podcasts to punchy basslines with aplomb.

Particularly impressive is its midrange performance, where vocals shine with remarkable clarity – ideal for podcast enthusiasts or listeners who prioritize vocal reproduction. When we pushed it with complex material like Legend Has It by Run The Jewels, the tiny titan demonstrated surprising dynamism and precise timing that belies its budget status.

(Image credit: JBL)

The upgrades extend beyond sound quality too, with Tribit boosting battery life to a competitive 12 hours (a 50 per cent improvement over the original model), and implementing a clever powerbank function that allows you to charge your phone in a pinch.

It’s a practical little number as well, from the IP67 waterproof rating that survived our sink-side testing, to the thoughtfully designed rubber strap that secures the speaker to shower rails or bicycle handlebars. Connectivity also receives a welcome upgrade to Bluetooth 5.3, delivering more stable connections and extended range during our evaluation.

For those seeking maximum value from a minimal investment, this Stormbox Micro 2 deal represents a genuine bargain. Happy listening.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

MORE:

Best Bluetooth speakers: portable speakers for every budget

Read our full Tribit StormBox Blast Micro 2 review

Best outdoor speakers: portable, wireless, waterproof models tried and tested