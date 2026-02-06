The January sales might be done and dusted, but that doesn't mean there aren't some decent deals still hanging around.

And if you've had your eye on some of the best bookshelf speakers, the KEF LS50 Meta have just crashed back down to their lowest-ever price.

For just £899 at Peter Tyson, these Award-winning speakers can be yours for a whopping £400 saving. A small catch – the deal is only on the Royal Blue and Titanium Grey. If you're after one of the other finishes, you'll have to pay the original £1299 launch price.

The KEF LS50 Meta may have been around since 2020, but they remain excellent performers and work with a wide range of partnering kit.

Compared with the original LS50 bookshelf speakers, the Meta provide a greater level of clarity and finesse, with cleaner sound and more subtle and precise presentation.

KEF took the LS50 and improved its Uni-Q driver array, where the tweeter sits in the throat of the mid/bass unit. This has been thoroughly reworked from what KEF has developed over the years, and it has also added something new in the form of the Metamaterial Absorption Technology (MAT).

MAT is KEF's way of coping with the sound that comes off the back of the 25mm aluminium tweeter dome. While it would usually fire into a chamber behind the dome where it is mostly absorbed by damping material, here the rearward sound feeds into a plastic disc about the size of a hockey puck. This has shaped (bendy) tubes inside of various lengths that absorb different frequencies. The result should be cleaner, less distorted highs.

And in our review, our expert testers said: “Listening to Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony, we’re soon marvelling at the LS50 Meta’s delicacy and precision. They sound so much more transparent than before and manage to render low-level details, such as instrumental textures, much more convincingly.”

We add: “Large-scale dynamics are handled well and there’s a good amount of muscle for a speaker of this size. These are refined and composed performers that rarely sound stressed unless volume levels are high.”

We have always been big fans of KEF's iconic LS50, and the Meta model takes their performance to a notably higher level. The price may have risen since we reviewed them – generally it's up to £1299 – but right now you can grab them for just £899 at Peter Tyson. That's an excellent £400 saving!

