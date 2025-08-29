Our favourite “tight on space” speakers drop to only £179

If you ask our editor in chief to recommend a pair of speakers that are budget friendly and perfect for tight spaces, it won't take him long to point you in the direction of the Elac Debut B5.2.

The front-ported design means they can be positioned almost flush against the wall. And, now they're on sale, you can pick them up for only £179 at Peter Tyson.

The Elac Debut B5.2 are multi-Award winners and one of just six models in our best budget hi-fi speakers buying guide. These are all round top performers, and now at their lowest price ever, they are a fantastic choice.

Elac Debut B5.2: was £249 now £179 at Peter Tyson As well as 'detailed and organised sound', 'solid build' and 'unfussy nature', these speakers from Elac are perfect for small spaces or where you want them almost flush against the wall. As winners of a What Hi-Fi? Award for five years running, you know how highly we rate them. Five stars.

Despite their age, the Elac Debut B5.2 still pack a mighty punch for an entry-level pair of speakers and are our number one choice until you get to Wharfedale Diamond 12.1 money (£250), which took the What Hi-Fi? Award from the Elacs in 2024.

The Elacs sound sublime for their price, delivering sound with a precision and cohesion that's rare at this price. They don't sweeten any sub-par quality recordings they are fed; they are amicably even-handed and balanced, with impressive insight and composure.

These qualities make them ideal for a wide range of musical genres, from dance music to experimental jazz. In our Elac Debut B5.2 review, we said, “They have the dynamic expression, detail resolution and tonal sophistication to handle it all, and enough stretch in their abilities to get better even when the rest of the system is upgraded.”

So consider them as a future-proofing measure for your hi-fi aspirations, even if you're buying them now for a starter hi-fi system.

A word of warning, though: these Elacs were recently replaced by the new four-star Elac Debut 3.0 DB53 (£299), so they won't be around for much longer. Hence, most likely, the generous discount.

