Five-star KEF LS50 Meta bookshelf speakers can be yours with £200 off – their lowest price this year

The KEF LS50 Meta standmount speakers have put many a rival to the sword since we first reviewed them back in 2020. Time and time again, they've proven themselves to be an exceptional pair of standmount speakers.

And these stunning performers are now available for £999 at Sevenoaks, which is a £200 saving on the £1199 price we originally tested them at. You'll need to sign up for a Sevenoaks Rewards membership to get the full discount, but don't worry, it's free! Not only that, you'll also get a 3m run of QED XT25 speaker cable thrown in for free.

If you don't fancy Sevenoaks, Richer Sounds has a similar offer but without the cables.

We did see the KEFs drop as low as £899 during Black Friday and Cyber Monday last year, but this is the cheapest we've seen them this year.

KEF LS50 Meta was £1199 now £999 at Sevenoaks (save £200)

The LS50 Meta are the class leaders at this level, with exceptional sonic transparency and a hugely subtle, precise presentation. Now available at their lowest price in black, white, or blue finishes, provided you sign up for a free Sevenoaks Rewards membership.

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner

Deal also available at Richer Sounds

We’ve always been big fans of KEF’s iconic LS50 bookshelf speakers and the British brand released a new version of its Award-winning standmounters in 2020. We were thrilled during our tests to find that an already excellent speaker had been made even better.

We've been so impressed, we regularly use the KEFs in our reference testing system when reviewing price-compatible sources and amplifiers.

The Metas deliver even greater clarity and finesse than the originals. They sound cleaner and more sophisticated than their predecessors, especially in the higher frequencies where their insight and refinement shine with the greatest sparkle.

In our KEF LS50 Meta review, the speakers "generate an expansive and tightly focused soundstage where the instruments are layered convincingly".

Delivering music with authority and handling large-scale dynamics extremely well, these speakers offer an impressive amount of muscle for their size.

If you're looking for a new pair of standmount speakers and your budget can stretch to the KEFs, for £999 at Sevenoaks, they're the best performers you'll find at this price.

