Looks can be deceiving.

At first glance, you might not expect much from the ultra-compact, highly conventional Dali Oberon 1 – but you'd be wrong.

The Oberon 1 are exceptional performers, and are now available with a handy discount. The pint-sized speakers are on offer at Peter Tyson for £299, which is a good £50 off the price we tested them at.

Better yet, this deal is available on all four classy finishes – dark walnut, light oak, black ash and white.

Even knowing Dali's pedigree, we were not quite prepared for the sound that came out of these two-way, rear-ported boxes that measure just 27 x 16 x 23cm (hwd).

To quote from the Dali Oberon 1 review, the speaker is "a wonderfully articulate performer that marries a bold, forthright nature with the kind of refinement and insight that’s rare at this level."

The Dalis are stunning with vocal-based material in particular, with the voices of Tracy Chapman and Bon Iver delivered in a solid and expressive way during testing. Usually, we'd expect to pay close to four figures for a vocal performance this good!

Rivals such as the Triangle Borea BR03 can dig up more detail, but they lack the passion and enthusiasm of the Oberon 1.

Tonally, the Dalis are nicely judged, with a smooth treble that still has plenty of bite. The presentation is full-bodied, sounding impressively confident and composed no matter the track.

No matter how good the speakers are, they must obey the laws of physics, so be aware that the bass is limited compared to larger rivals.

Bigger rivals will have superior scale and authority, but just won't be as flexible when it comes to positioning and will struggle to match them for detail and musicality.

Anyone short on space, or just after an unfussy, high-quality pair of speakers, should look no further than the Dali Oberon 1. Especially now they're £299 at Peter Tyson.

