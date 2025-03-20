Google has announced its latest mid-range phone, and it looks like a real rival to the iPhone 16e. Not only does the Pixel 9a cost £100 less than Apple's latest, it also has a brighter screen.

It's the latest model in the Pixel A series, which like the 'FE' variants of Samsung's Galaxy S handsets, is a stripped-back version of the brand's flagship phone.

As a mid-range model, it won't challenge the best smartphones around. But it does have a lot going for it.

For starters, its 6.3-inch OLED screen is 0.2 inches bigger than the iPhone 16e's. It also has a 120Hz refresh rate compared the 16e's 60Hz.

That should mean less blur during fast-moving films and games.

It's brighter, too. Google quotes a brightness of 1800 nits in HDR, and 2700 at peak brightness. That's more than double the 16e's equivalent figures of 800 nits and 1200 nits, respectively.

Though it's worth noting that the iPhone 16e has a slightly higher pixel density than the Pixel 9a.

Inside is the same Google-made Tensor G4 chip as the standard Pixel 9, which enables all sorts of artificial intelligence (AI) smarts including Gemini, Google's AI assistant.

And the phone has a new look, with a flat design and rounded edges.

The cameras have been upgraded, with 13-megapixel ultrawide and 48-megapixel snappers at your disposal. It gets the same Add Me feature as the Pixel 9, which lets you combine two group shots into one quickly and easily using AI.

With 30 hours per charge, and over 100 hours using the Extreme Battery Saver feature, the Pixel 9a promises the best battery life of any Pixel smartphone.

Though how long it will last will depend on what you're using it for.

It should be built to last – its IP68 rating means it's fully dust-proof and waterproof in up to 1m of water for up to 30 minutes.

It comes with over seven years of security and software updates too. So it could serve as your main phone well into the next decade.

The Pixel 9a comes in four colours (Iris, Peony, Porcelain and Obsidian) and starts at £499 for the 128GB model. That's £100 less than the iPhone 16e with the same storage. It goes on sale in April.

