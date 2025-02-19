Apple officially unveils the affordable iPhone 16e complete with an OLED display and Dolby Atmos support

Apple has unveiled its latest addition to the iPhone 16 family, with an overhauled entry-level offering which serves as the new starting point for the latest iPhone generation. It's called the iPhone 16e, which picks up where the iPhone SE leaves off – and it's all about serving up the latest iPhone features at a more affordable price tag.

The 16e features much of what we liked about the standard iPhone 16, including a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with support for HDR – presumably the Dolby Vision variety, as is the case with every iPhone since the X in 2018.

Apple quotes a resolution of 2532x1170, a pixel density of 460ppi, and a peak brightness of 1200 nits for HDR content (800 nits typical brightness for everything else). Furthermore, it features trimmed-down bezels for an edge-to-edge style display and Apple has even resurrected the notch; sorry, no Synamic Island here.

Apple has also stuffed its latest A18 chipset inside, which we found to be a performance champion on the five-star iPhone 16. It also has an exclusive debut chip from Apple, in the form of the C1; which is the company's first in-house designed cellular modem. We're not yet sure how this will affect the phone's 5G performance, however, Apple is promising enhanced power efficiency and "fast and reliable 5G cellular connectivity".

Elsewhere, the iPhone 16e sports a single 48MP camera, though it features a clever 2-in-1 functionality with an integrated 2x telephoto lens for improved zoomed photography. You'll also find a USB-C socket for charging and wired audio connectivity, the Action Button which can be remapped to fulfil a variety of shortcuts or functions, and Face ID for biometric authentication for unlocking the device or completing purchases.

The iPhone 16e runs the latest version of Apple's operating system – iOS 18 – with all of the key software features found on the standard iPhone 16. This means that Apple Intelligence is also on board, with a range of AI-powered photo editing, typing and search tools included.

There are, however, a couple of surprising Apple-centric omissions. MagSafe is absent, so it won't work with any of your magnetic accessories, and Camera Control (which made its debut on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro) is also nowhere to be found.

The design appears to be a fusion of the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 16, with the flat metal rails and notch of the 14 complimenting the matte glass rear and slightly softer tapered edges of the 16. Apple is only offering this handset in two finishes: black and white. It's set to be on sale on 28th February, with pre-orders available now. Pricing for the new iPhone 16e is as follows:

128GB: £599 / $599 / AU$999

256GB: £699 / $699 / AU$1199

512GB: £899 / $899 / AU$1549

