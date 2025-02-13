A new iPhone SE could be launching next week

Apple CEO Tim Cook has released a cryptic announcement of a launch scheduled for next Wednesday, 19 February, which has, naturally, fuelled the flames of the incessant Apple rumour mill.

In a social media post published today, Cook shared a brief video featuring a silvery Apple logo alongside the message, "Get ready to meet the newest member of the family," accompanied by the hashtag #AppleLaunch.

The most likely candidate, according to most industry analysts, is the fourth-generation iPhone SE. The budget-friendly smartphone has been expected to receive a substantial upgrade for quite some time, with rumours pointing to an edge-to-edge OLED display and Face ID authentication – marking a significant departure from its predecessor's design.

Sources familiar with Apple's plans suggest that the new SE model could incorporate the company's latest A18 chip, alongside a USB-C port – a first for the SE range. The device is also rumoured to support Apple Intelligence, along with a 48MP camera setup.

Other (or indeed, additional), possibilities for the launch could also include refreshed versions of the MacBook Air (featuring the next-generation M4 chip), or updates to the iPad Air lineup.

Either way, the relatively low-key nature of Cook's announcement suggests that the launch will likely ditch Apple's traditional keynote presentation fanfare in favour of a humble press release. But we shall see.

With less than a week until the reveal, we won't have too long to wait before all is unveiled. We'll be there to break the news as and when it comes in, so stay tuned.

