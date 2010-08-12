Skullcandy's website might lead you to believe it’s preoccupied with courting the ‘yoof’ demographic, but in practice these 50/50 in-ears will appeal to anyone in the market for a well-made, exciting-sounding and comfortable pair of ’phones.



There’s a caveat, of course: a rather lop-sided sound does for the 50/50s. It’s plumply bass-heavy, exerting a squeeze on the otherwise enjoyable midrange.



There’s danger at the top of the frequency range too, where over-keen recordings can provoke splashiness and glare.



A pity, because the 50/50s are an engaging listen with the drive and attack to make the most of up-tempo recordings.

